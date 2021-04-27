American Legion Auxiliary Partners with BlueStar SeniorTech

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American Legion Auxiliary selects BlueStar to be a member benefit provider of aging-in-place tech services

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) has partnered with BlueStar SeniorTech to provide aging-in-place services to ALA members.

BlueStar provides aging-in-place tech services to over 5,000 families across America, keeping them safe, healthy, and connected in their homes as they age. The ALA has more than 700,000 members located in 8,000 local communities.

BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “As a service-disabled veteran-owned business, and as a lifetime member of the American Legion, we are proud to provide services to such a worthy population.”

ALA’s Development Director, Madison Maves, said, “We’re delighted to provide BlueStar’s service as a benefit to our members, they're a perfect fit for our membership base.”

Among others, BlueStar’s products include medical alerts, prescription management, fall detection, wearables, watches, remote patient monitoring, and care calls. The initial response from the ALA membership has been positive.

About BlueStar SeniorTech:
BlueStar SeniorTech provides aging-in-place and telehealth services to American seniors Safe, Healthy, and Connected in their homes, helping them to be free and independent. Founded in 2013, BlueStar serves 5000 families nationwide. For more information visit: https://bluestarseniortech.com

About the American Legion Auxiliary:
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day® and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


