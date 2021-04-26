Xperigo honoured as a 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women!

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, ONTARIO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xperigo, the Automotive industry’s leading provider of Emergency Roadside Assistance and Call Centre services proudly announced today that it was named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Women.

Based on survey results provided by Xperigo Team Members and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® at least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender.

“In March, I signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles established by the UN Global Compact and UN Women on behalf of our organization, pledging our ongoing commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women” says Dan Turner, President and CEO at Xperigo.

“Xperigo’s commitment to gender equality goes beyond just signing the Women’s Empowerment Principles . Our entire senior leadership team is committed to taking the necessary actions to continually advance gender equality.” adds Shelly Cohen-Bhamani, VP, Talent & Culture. “With over 50% of our Team Members being female, it is critical that equal access is provided to women for professional development and career progression opportunities at Xperigo.”

“All Xperigo Team Members should feel very proud of this recognition as it is embedded in our corporate DNA.” shares Turner. “We understand that companies that invest in Women and support gender equality have a competitive advantage and outperform other businesses.”

With locations in both Markham, Ontario and Moncton, New Brunswick, Xperigo is honoured to be recognized as a 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women company. To learn more about Xperigo and why “Life is Better Here” visit: www.xperigo.com

About Xperigo

Xperigo provides premium, end-to-end customer experience management services including roadside assistance, tier 1 and 2 call centre services, telematics and e-call services to over 43 brands in North America.

For over 29 years, Xperigo has worked closely with our clients as valued strategic partner providing world-class solutions tailored to our Clients. Xperigo’s goal is to transform negative events into positive brand experiences. Xperigo has developed a highly integrated service delivery platform that provides real-time access to a suite of automotive mobility services. These services include: Next Generation Roadside Assistance, Customer Experience Management, Connected Car Services, Telematics Solutions, EV Charging Network Services, Emergency 911 Services, Mobile Self-Serve Solutions, Data Analysis & Insights, Concierge and Professional Services.

For more information, please visit www.xperigo.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada .

Attachments

Stuart Morcombe Xperigo 6475456676 SMORCOMBE@XPERIGO.COM