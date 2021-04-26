TC Transcontinental steps up and opens a vaccination centre against COVID-19 in Montréal’s Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles borough

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) is proud to respond to the Québec government's call for businesses to support the health and social services network in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. According to the order of priority established by public health, the company will offer the supervised vaccination to the local population, TC Transcontinental employees and their families starting at the end of May.



The company's vaccination centre will be in Montréal’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough, given TC Transcontinental’s significant presence in the East end of Montreal. It will be located at the head office of the company’s Distribution activities at 8000 Blaise-Pascal Avenue, Rivière-des-Prairies, close to the Transcontinental Transmag (printing – Anjou), Transcontinental Recycling Montreal (packaging - Anjou) and Transcontinental Flexipak (packaging – Pointe-aux-Trembles) plants.

"We were very enthusiastic about participating in the collective vaccination effort when the call to businesses went out to support the Quebec government and public health authorities," said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. "This mobilization is part of our campaign to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination among our employees and is in addition to the measures put in place in TC Transcontinental facilities across Québec, Canada, the United States and Latin America to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As a responsible corporate citizen and a major player in economic development, in addition to contributing to the community, we have a duty to play a major role in protecting our employees, our organization and our activities. "

The project office set up by TC Transcontinental will be responsible for the logistics of organizing and running this vaccination centre in accordance with the recommendations of the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île de Montréal and the government measures in effect related to COVID-19. In addition, the company intends to collaborate with other players and organizations in the East end of Montréal as part of this initiative. Finally, TC Transcontinental will recruit volunteers among its employees to mobilize further and give back to the local community.

TC Transcontinental is a member of a business coalition for vaccination that contributes free of charge through financial, material and human resources, in order to allow the Québec government to focus its resources and manpower to reduce the pressure on the health care system.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has close to 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of approximately C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 25, 2020. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

For information:

Media Financial Community Nathalie St-Jean Yan Lapointe Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications Director, Investor Relations TC Transcontinental TC Transcontinental Telephone: 514-954-3581 Telephone: 514-954-3574 nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc yan.lapointe@tc.tc

