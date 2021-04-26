Influ2 Honored For Best In the 25th Annual Webby Awards

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influ2, the first person-based marketing platform for B2B companies, announced today that it has been honored for Best in Apps and Software in the 25th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.



IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Internet inventor Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Host of NPR’s Code Switch Shereen Marisol Meraji; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; Co-Inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-host Desus & Mero on Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of Content at Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting; and Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

“Honorees like Influ2 are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,500 entries we received this year.”

Influ2 was chosen for being able to help B2B marketers use person-based advertising to drive sales in any economic climate. The platform goes beyond fundamental analysis. It gives sales teams the power to target specific individuals inside target accounts, bring unique marketing to the forefront that resonates with a potential lead and build an ongoing relationship with the target customer.

“We’re so honored that Influ2 was chosen for this prestigious recognition,” said Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and Co-founder of Influ2. “Being a Webby honoree speaks to the strength of the Influ2 platform and vision, and I am continuously proud of the team. This wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

About Influ2

Influ2 is a VC-backed, person-based marketing platform for B2B companies, and it addresses the fundamental orchestration dissonance between advertising activities and sales. It delivers effective content marketing, as well as creates meaningful relationships with customers that result in closed deals. With Influ2 each step of the customer journey (from top-of-the-funnel brand awareness and demand generation stages to sales and customer retention efforts) is fortified by personally targeted advertising. For more information, visit https://www.influ2.com.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. Established in 1996, this year’s Webby Awards received nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: WP Engine, Marketerhire, Brandlive, Slack, YouGov, BASIC, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, AIGA, Podcast Movement, Fast Company, and Social Media Week.

