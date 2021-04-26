Lisa Firestone, CEO of Managed Care Advisors, Inducted to WIPP (Women Impacting Public Policy) Legacy Leadership Circle
Lisa Firestone, CEO of Managed Care Advisors, Inducted to 2021 WIPP (Women Impacting Public Policy) Legacy Leadership Circle for Lifetime Contributions.
There are so many brilliant women in business, it is truly an honor to have had the opportunity to serve in a leadership role within WIPP.”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA), a leading provider of workers' compensation services to the Federal Government and a proud woman-owned business, announced today that Lisa Firestone, its founder, President, and CEO, was honored as an inductee to the WIPP (Women Impacting Public Policy) 2021 Legacy Leadership Circle for her fervent contributions to women-owned businesses through advocacy, mentorship, and perseverance.
The WIPP Legacy Circle was developed to honor the amazing women who have held leadership roles. Through significant contributions, such as time and expertise, have impacted women's lives in business across the country. The inductees have demonstrated a strong commitment to women's business development, influencing policy, strengthening communities, and growing the economy. WIPP educates women business owners on economic policy and current legislative initiatives that ultimately impact their ability to grow and become an economic force. Through its programming and networking opportunities, business owners gain the tools and confidence necessary to become advocates on issues that cover a broad range of current legislation and policies, such as affordable health care, federal procurement policy, tax policy, energy, telecom, and other issues.
Lisa Firestone, a successful woman entrepreneur who founded MCA in 1997, is a passionate advocate for women business owners, frequently sharing her "lessons learned" in growing a successful business, stepping into leadership roles within the community, and experiencing first-hand the power of advocacy.
Lisa stated, "The women's business community has given me so much, that I became a passionate supporter and active member, to give back, advocating on behalf of all women business owners, mentoring young professionals and being a role model for all of those individuals who never thought that they could be at the helm of a successful business."
In response to being honored by WIPP, Firestone stated, "There are so many brilliant women in business, it is truly an honor to have had the opportunity to serve in a leadership role within WIPP and to continue to support and advocate on behalf of a vibrant, strong and powerful community, I truly believe there may be roadblocks, but there are no boundaries for women."
About Managed Care Advisors (MCA)
Established in 1997, Managed Care Advisors (MCA) is a woman-owned business specializing in workers' compensation, case and claims management, disability and absence management, analytics, technology solutions, specialty health plan management, and employee benefits. Based in Bethesda, MD, with satellite offices in Lake Mary, FL, and Danbury, CT., MCA currently services customers throughout the United States and all U.S. Territories. Since 2005, MCA has provided a comprehensive suite of products and services to the federal market to support federal agencies in improving outcomes, reducing costs, and avoiding unnecessary medical and vocational disability resulting from work-related injuries and illnesses. Learn more at https://www.mcacares.com
