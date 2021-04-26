StrikeForce Technologies Files a Regulation A Form 1-A for Raising Additional Funds for it’s SafeVchat™ Video Conferencing Service & Latest Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), the “Company”, a unique Cyber Security Company filed a Regulation A, Form 1-A today for raising additional capital to further develop and market our latest products PrivacyLok™ and SafeVchat™, as well as our recent acquisition of Cybersecurity Risk Solutions (CRS). We believe this positions StrikeForce as the leading provider of innovative cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users.



StrikeForce Technologies must first get the Regulation A, Form 1-A qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission. There are no assurances as to the time frame for qualification. Following qualification, we intend to raise up to $7.5million dollars in the registered offering, for which prospective qualified investors and possible interested parties will receive shares of our common stock, the proceeds of which will be generally used for continually completing features of SafeVchat™ and more marketing of the product.

Mark Kay, CEO of StrikeForce commented, “The best way to raise funds for this product is through our potential interested shareholders and interested parties. We also feel that this new product will be extremely important during this pandemic as companies continue to have employees work from home, especially with all the cyber security features that our secure SafeVchat™ offers.”

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

