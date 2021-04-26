Patients, Medical Professionals, and Advocates Converge Online For 9th Annual National Medical Cannabis Unity Conference

Americans for Safe Access Logo 9th Annual National Medical Cannabis Conference

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 28 and 29 of this year, Americans for Safe Access (ASA) will hold its 9th annual National Medical Cannabis Unity conference. For the last 8 years, ASA has brought together medical cannabis patients, caregivers, veterans, advocates, medical professionals, industry business leaders, health care providers, researchers, legal and regulatory experts, industry representatives to talk about the most important issues regarding medical cannabis access for patients.

This year’s Unity Conference theme coincides with ASA’s “No Patient Left Behind” campaign, which addresses the many barriers patients still face around the country regarding safe access to medical cannabis. Although medical cannabis is legal in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and 4 territories, due to the patchwork of state medical cannabis laws and regulations and cannabis’ Schedule 1 status, millions of patients across the country find themselves without access. These barriers to access mean that patients are being kicked out of federal housing or federal jobs, can not travel out of state without their medicine, and are not allowed access to medical cannabis in healthcare settings such as hospices, and much more. As cannabis laws in the United States continue to evolve, action must be taken to ensure that no patient is left behind.

ASA will share the latest developments in medical cannabis, discuss barriers to access, and exchange ideas about how to navigate national and global medical cannabis policy. Participants will leave with the knowledge they need to advocate for better medical cannabis policies at the state and federal levels.

When: April 28 and 29, 2021

What: 9th Annual National Medical Cannabis Unity Conference

Where: Online www.ASAunity.org

Who: Reporters, medical cannabis patients, caregivers, veterans, advocates, medical professionals, industry business leaders, health care providers, researchers, legal and regulatory experts, industry representatives

“While we are encouraged by the many strides made in medical cannabis access in the last 20 years, millions of patients still face many barriers to safe and legal access due to conflicting federal and state laws. Laws must be changed to expand medical cannabis access to ensure that patients are prioritized,” said Debbie Churgai, executive director of Americans for Safe Access. "This is a conference not just for patients and advocates, but also for lawyers, medical professionals, and policymakers to come together and discuss ways in which they can help ensure that medical cannabis remains on the forefront of policy reforms."

About Americans for Safe Access

The mission of Americans for Safe Access (ASA) is to ensure safe and legal access to cannabis (marijuana) for therapeutic use and research.

ASA was founded in 2002 by medical cannabis patient Steph Sherer as a vehicle for patients to advocate for the acceptance of cannabis as medicine. With over 150,000 active supporters in all 50 states, ASA is the largest national organization of patients, medical professionals, scientists, and concerned citizens promoting safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research. ASA works to overcome political, social, and legal barriers by creating policies that improve access to medical cannabis for patients and researchers through legislation, education, litigation, research, grassroots empowerment, advocacy, and services for patients, governments, medical professionals, and medical cannabis providers.