Multi-center Study Demonstrates Significant Reductions in Postoperative Pain and Opioid Use Following Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Treatment

Findings Published as Congress Demands Review of Medicare Coverage for Non-opioid Treatments

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results of a multicenter trial recently published in Anesthesiology, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, demonstrated significant reductions in postoperative opioid use and pain following percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) compared to placebo. Participants undergoing painful orthopedic surgical procedures such as rotator cuff repair were randomized to receive PNS or placebo stimulation as part of the study. Based on the results of the study, lead investigator, Dr. Brian Ilfeld, and co-authors concluded that “percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation is highly effective for acute pain.”



Patients treated with PNS consumed 80 percent less opioids in the first seven postoperative days compared to those in the placebo control group (P<0.001).





Even when taking fewer opioids, patients receiving PNS treatment reported significantly lower pain scores that were one-third of those in the control group (P<0.001).





None (0 percent) of the patients treated with PNS were using opioids at one month following surgery, while 18 percent of the placebo patients continued taking opioids.



David Dickerson, MD, Chairman, Committee on Pain Medicine, American Society of Anesthesiologists, and section chief for pain medicine, NorthShore University Health System said, “It is clear that surgery and postoperative opioid prescriptions can be a gateway to persistent opioid use and potential opioid use disorder. Furthermore, surpluses of post-surgical opioid prescriptions can be a source of misuse or abuse by individuals for whom the medicines were not prescribed. This study highlights a meaningful role for PNS in the non-opioid management of acute surgical pain. As reflected in the study’s findings, PNS provides a high impact, opioid-sparing, postoperative pain treatment and comes at an important time as Congress is working to identify Medicare payment and coverage policies that promote or unnecessarily leverage opioids over safe and effective non-opioid treatments. Perioperative PNS treatment provides exactly the kind of evidence-based, FDA-cleared technology for which the NOPAIN Act was drafted. Support for coverage of PNS for acute pain as part of the Congressional initiatives presently underway would be an important step forward in promoting access to a safe and effective non-opioid pain management treatment.”

