PSB Reports Record 1st Quarter Earnings of $3.9 Million, or $0.87 Per Share; Income Supported by PPP Fee Recognition and Continued Mortgage Gains

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2021 of $0.87 per share on net income of $3.9 million, compared to earnings of $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, during the December 31, 2020 quarter, and $0.36 per share on net income of $1.6 million, during the first quarter a year ago. Relative to the prior quarter, first quarter earnings benefitted from stronger net interest income supported by first round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion, continued elevated mortgage banking fee income, and lower noninterest expense due to deferred loan origination costs on second round SBA PPP loan originations.  

“Our southeastern Wisconsin growth continued with the closing of our acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. on April 16, 2021. The improved economic clarity, vaccine rollout and our further expansion in the Milwaukee market should serve to continue to enhance shareholder value in 2021. To support our expanded presence in Milwaukee, we recently secured a local 20-year commercial banking veteran with deep ties to the business community to lead our Waukesha location,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Before considering loan repayments from ongoing PPP loan forgiveness, we are optimistic annualized loan growth will normalize in the four to five percent range as we leverage our operations in and around Milwaukee and businesses activity returns to pre-pandemic levels.”

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin increased to 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 3.22% the prior quarter due to the accretion of net PPP origination fees of $1.3 million as $45.1 million PPP loans were repaid by the SBA during the quarter. In addition, the cost of time deposits declined 22 basis points, to 1.06% in the March 31, 2021 quarter lowering our cost of interest-bearing funds by 7 bps. Loan yield and net interest margin excluding the PPP loans would have been 4.17% and 3.24%, respectively during the March 2021 quarter compared to 4.26% and 3.26% in the December 2020 quarter. Loan originations in the most recent quarter were below our current loan yield and are expected to trend similarly during the June 2021 quarter.

Capital Management:   At March 31, 2021, PSB’s tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.32% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to decline slightly with the closing of the Waukesha Bancshares, Inc. acquisition. PSB did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending March 31, 2021, although the company announced resumption of its repurchase plan beginning January 2021.

Loan Loss Reserves:   For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank added provisions for loan losses totaling $1.0 million, an increase from $675,000 in the previous quarter and down from $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Allowance for loan losses were $11.8 million at March 31, 2021 which includes $4.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch, Substandard, and Impaired”) and $6.9 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At March 31, 2021, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.40% of gross loans, and was 1.59% of proforma gross loans net of PPP loans totaling $87.4 million and purchased USDA guaranteed loans totaling $10.5 million.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications decreased from 48 loan accommodations with a balance of $22.3 million at December 31, 2020 to 27 loans with a balance of $21.9 million, or 2.6% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. In the first quarter, the bank added a grocery store loan with a balance of $2.0 million to modified accommodation loans.

As shown in the table below during the March 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” increased $3.0 million and the “substandard risk” loans increased $10.5 million while “watch risk” loans decreased $5.5 million.   The increase in impaired loans consists of a commercial real estate loan for $3.4 million leased to an operator of a national restaurant chain that has remained closed throughout the pandemic. This loan was moved from watch risk to the impaired loan category during the March 2021 quarter. The increase in substandard risk loans was associated with two borrowers. The first is a group of collateral dependent commercial real estate loans totaling $2.4 million to one borrower that was moved from the watch list to the substandard risk category. These properties are in the process of being sold and are scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2021 with proceeds adequate to repay the debts. The second is a $8.4 million hotel construction loan moved from “acceptable risk” to “substandard risk” during the quarter. A junior lien loan under the SBA 504 program for this project has been approved by the SBA and $3.4 million will be sold to the SBA in the June 2021 quarter.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans
($000)  
Risk Rating   12/2017   12/2018   12/2019   03/2020   06/2020   09/2020   12/2020   03/2021  
Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ - $ - $ 71 $ 55 $ - $ - $ -  
Rating 2 "Minimal Risk"   76,710   85,382   57,904   59,101   72,601   56,337   61,223   62,626  
Rating 3 "Average Risk"   292,496   323,627   349,002   324,378   374,709   391,195   390,191   348,102  
Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk"   65,024   79,271   128,932   123,296   154,302   155,738   175,400   209,407  
Rating 5 "Watch Risk"   18,049   15,551   15,933   33,999   54,522   46,603   36,379   30,891  
Rating 6 "Substandard Risk"   500   489   2,568   2,732   4,545   2,162   7,617   18,134  
Rating 7 "Impaired Loans"   9,952   8,707   5,518   7,811   6,130   10,164   13,153   16,162  
    $ 462,731 $ 513,027 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 $ 662,199 $ 683,963 $ 685,322  
Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".     
                   

March 31, 2021 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and / or March 31, 2020, as applicable):

  • Record earnings of $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 resulted in strong annualized return on average assets of 1.39% and return on average shareholders’ equity of 14.92%. The record earnings for the quarter were despite continued elevated provision for loan losses related to one impaired loan.

  • Tangible net book value increased to $23.69 per share, a 13.4% over the most recent twelve-month period. Dividends of $0.42 per share were paid to shareholders during 2020, continuing a 5-year, 8.0% cumulative annual growth rate.

  • Total net loans increased $23.6 million, excluding PPP paydowns and originations, during a typically seasonally slow winter period, up 3.2% during the quarter. SBA PPP loans declined $14.6 million to $87.4 million, from $45.1 million in first round forgiveness paydowns but increased $30.5 million from PPP second round new originations.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets remained mostly unchanged at March 31, 2021 relative to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2020, though there were some minor changes in the composition of assets. At March 31, 2021, and the prior quarter ended December 31, 2020, total assets were $1.13 billion. Total loans receivable increased by $9.0 million, or 1.1%, to $830.0 million at March 31, 2021 from $821.0 million one quarter earlier. Offsetting this growth, net SBA PPP loans decreased $14.6 million to $87.4 million at March 31, 2021, as $45.1 million of borrower loans were forgiven and repaid by the SBA PPP guarantee program and $30.5 million of new second round PPP loans were originated. At March 31, 2021, the bank had net unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $2.1 million of which $1.1 million are related to first round PPP loans and $1.0 million are related to second round PPP loans. The first round deferred origination fees are expected to be recognized as income during the remainder of 2021 when these loans are forgiven or paid off.   Excluding the impact of PPP loan activity, loans grew $24.3 million, or 3.3%, and were driven by residential first mortgages, owner occupied commercial real estate, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate.  

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.40% of gross loans at March 31, 2021 (1.59% of gross loans net of PPP guaranteed loans and USDA guaranteed loans) compared to 1.30% of gross loans (1.50% of gross loans net of PPP loans and USDA guaranteed loans) one quarter earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets increased to 1.13% of total assets at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2020, and 0.54% at March 31, 2020. The increase in non-performing assets at March 31, 2021, primarily relates to the addition of a $3.4 million loan on real estate leased to a restaurant that has been closed throughout the pandemic. Though the borrower continues to make regularly scheduled payments, the loan was put on non-accrual status until such time clarity is provided to the operations of the restaurant chain or other building use. At March 31, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $5.4 million in non-accrual loans, $1.1 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.1 million in other real estate owned.

At March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $29.9 million compared to $38.5 million at December 31, 2020, and $48.1 million one year earlier. Cash levels were reduced in the current quarter with the funds reinvested into lending products. Investment securities totaled $227.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $228.3 million at December 31, 2020, and $171.1 million one year earlier. All investment securities are considered available for sale and carried at market value.  

Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.1 million at March 31, 2021, from $1.6 million at December 31, 2020, due to the sale of a former bank branch office in Rhinelander, WI, made vacant following consolidation into a nearby Peoples State Bank branch. Foreclosed assets were $425,000 one year earlier.   

Total deposits decreased slightly to $925.9 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $932.1 million at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.6% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.2%, money market deposits at 23.3%, and retail and local time deposits at 13.6%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, versus 1.5% the prior quarter. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the bank has experienced larger average deposits per account and increased mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances remained at $62.0 million at March 31, 2021, and other borrowings increased to $18.6 million, from $12.2 million the prior period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, stockholders’ equity increased $1.2 million to $105.6 million, compared to $104.4 million at December 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings, and other comprehensive income adjustments, including a decrease in unrealized gains on securities available for sale of $2.8 million during the current quarter as market interest rates increased. Tangible net book value per share increased to $23.69 per share, at March 31, 2021, compared to $23.43 per share at December 31, 2020. The bank’s tangible equity to total tangible assets was 9.32% at March 31, 2021 compared to 9.22% at December 31, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.62%) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.4 million (on net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2020. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields increased 35 basis points from 3.60% to 3.95% during the first quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs declined 7 basis points to 0.46% from 0.53% over the same period.

The increase in loan and investment yields was largely due to net accretion of loan fees of $1.6 million related to PPP loans that have been repaid compared to net accretion of $492,000 during the December 2020 quarter. Loan yields increased to 4.57% during the quarter from 4.08% during the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 4.17 % and 4.26% during the March 2021 and December 2020 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loans, was 3.24% and 3.26% in the March 2021and December 2020 quarters, respectively. Continued recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to elevate reported net interest margin for the remainder of 2021 as the first round PPP program fees are recognized throughout 2021 and second round PPP program fees begin to be recognized later in 2021.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, largely reflecting lower rates associated with time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $547,000 for the first quarter of 2021, from $657,000 the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $15,000 to $339,000 for the first quarter of 2021, from $354,000 the previous quarter.   The prepayment of some FHLB advances, during the fourth quarter of 2020, contributed to lower borrowing cost in the March 2021 quarter. “By successfully lowering our cost of funds during the past year, we have been able to limit the negative impact of lower asset yields on our net interest margin,” said Mark Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.0 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $675,000 for the prior linked quarter. The provision relates to reserves taken against the previously discussed real estate loan leased to a national chain restaurant loan. Currently, it is uncertain whether the borrower will continue making loan payments and whether an alternative restaurant tenant can be found to operate the building. Loan loss provisions in 2021 are expected to be lower than provisions recorded during 2020 due to an improved economic outlook and expected favorable resolution to several large problem loans.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.7 million from $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, due in part to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and lower security gains. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $1.2 million for the first quarter from $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due in part to management actions to invest significant on balance sheet liquidity into first lien residential mortgage loans rather than purchasing lower yielding investment securities. Adding these mortgages to the balance sheet rather than selling them for a gain into the secondary market reduced March 2021 noninterest income. In addition, slightly higher long-term U.S. Treasury rates slowed mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. However, mortgage origination activity remains high relative to historical levels. Mortgage originations are anticipated to remain at elevated levels in the second quarter of 2021 as the 10-year Treasury Notes remain low and housing demand remains strong.   Mortgage loan servicing income was $79,000 for the first quarter compared to $104,000 the previous quarter.

Deposit and service fee income in the first quarter declined to $332,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $352,000 for the prior three-month period. Net gains on the sale of securities were $21,000 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $149,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $123,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $595,000, from $391,000 the prior quarter as sales activity increased by adding a sales advisor to the Milwaukee market and advisory fees tied to rising market values. At March 31, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $283.6 million compared to $269.0 million at December 31, 2020, and $217.5 million at March 31, 2020. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, other noninterest income was $462,000 compared to $488,000 the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense was $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense was lower due to lower salaries and employee benefits driven by deferral of $377,000 in second round PPP loan origination costs. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.3 million for the first quarter compared to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from a net gain on foreclosed assets of $218,000 compared to a net loss of $130,000 in the first quarter of 2021.   Data processing and other office expenses increased to $694,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $568,000 for the prior quarter. Included in other noninterest expense was approximately $73,000 of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. merger related expenses. Due to closing of the purchase on April 16, 2021, it is expected there will be significant additional noninterest and nonrecurring expenses related to the acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. incurred during the second quarter of 2021. Cost savings from efficiencies gained in the merger are expected to be fully realized by the end of 2021.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, merger and acquisition activity, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, the benefits and risks associated with acquisition activities, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.


PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Quarterly Financial Summary            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
        Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends:       2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
                 
  Interest income     $ 10,482   $ 9,442   $ 9,155   $ 9,291   $ 9,726  
  Interest expense     $ 886   $ 1,011   $ 1,261   $ 1,528   $ 1,935  
  Net interest income     $ 9,596   $ 8,431   $ 7,894   $ 7,763   $ 7,791  
  Provision for loan losses     $ 1,000   $ 675   $ 1,300   $ 1,800   $ 1,800  
  Other noninterest income   $ 2,749   $ 2,991   $ 2,929   $ 3,138   $ 2,355  
  Other noninterest expense   $ 6,200   $ 6,461   $ 6,074   $ 4,879   $ 6,330  
  Net income     $ 3,896   $ 3,252   $ 2,637   $ 3,190   $ 1,610  
                 
  Basic earnings per share (3)   $ 0.88   $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36  
  Diluted earnings per share (3)   $ 0.87   $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36  
  Dividends declared per share (3)   $ -   $ 0.21   $ -   $ 0.21   $ -  
  Tangible net book value per share (4)   $ 23.69   $ 23.43   $ 22.73   $ 21.97   $ 20.89  
                 
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio   n/a     15.88 % n/a     14.50 % n/a  
  Average common shares outstanding     4,454,334     4,452,287     4,452,287     4,453,225     4,464,956  
                 
Balance sheet - average balances:            
                 
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 827,595   $ 807,182   $ 800,611   $ 786,785   $ 705,333  
  Assets     $ 1,132,905   $ 1,100,064   $ 1,099,402   $ 1,067,466   $ 963,191  
  Deposits     $ 925,689   $ 896,427   $ 882,682   $ 855,155   $ 761,268  
  Stockholders' equity     $ 105,868   $ 102,790   $ 100,436   $ 95,909   $ 94,735  
                 
Performance ratios:              
                 
  Return on average assets (1)     1.39 %   1.18 %   0.95 %   1.20 %   0.67 %
  Return on average stockholders' equity (1)   14.92 %   12.59 %   10.45 %   13.38 %   6.84 %
  Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets       9.10 %   9.00 %   8.85 %   8.83 %   9.75 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.01 %   0.16 %   0.00 %   0.25 %   0.49 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans     1.39 %   1.03 %   0.98 %   0.47 %   0.67 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.13 %   0.90 %   0.85 %   0.49 %   0.54 %
  Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   1.40 %   1.30 %   1.31 %   1.13 %   1.10 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4)   11.06 %   8.96 %   8.50 %   5.11 %   5.24 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     3.62 %   3.22 %   3.03 %   3.09 %   3.45 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     3.49 %   3.07 %   2.84 %   2.85 %   3.20 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1)     0.57 %   0.59 %   0.59 %   0.49 %   1.04 %
  Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue       20.78 %   24.06 %   24.24 %   25.25 %   19.49 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)       49.64 %   55.87 %   55.41 %   44.23 %   61.59 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.22 %   2.34 %   2.20 %   1.84 %   2.64 %
  Tangible equity to tangible assets     9.32 %   9.22 %   9.17 %   8.95 %   9.59 %
                 
Stock price information:              
                 
  High     $ 25.94   $ 23.00   $ 18.80   $ 24.75   $ 28.25  
  Low     $ 20.45   $ 17.20   $ 17.36   $ 18.55   $ 19.50  
  Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 25.25   $ 20.57   $ 18.00   $ 18.55   $ 24.75  
                 
(1) Annualized              
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.  
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.        



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
                            Quarter Ended  
(dollars in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
except per share data - unaudited)  2021  2020   2020   2020   2020 
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
   Loans, including fees $ 9,442 $ 8,371   $ 8,068   $ 8,175   $ 8,445  
   Securities:          
      Taxable   507   542     564     622     733  
      Tax-exempt   502   489     474     446     431  
   Other interest and dividends   31   40     49     48     117  
                 
         Total interest and dividend income   10,482   9,442     9,155     9,291     9,726  
                 
Interest expense:          
   Deposits   547   657     833     1,080     1,482  
   FHLB advances   215   228     304     323     320  
   Other borrowings   7   6     5     6     14  
   Senior subordinated notes   28   29     28     28     28  
   Junior subordinated debentures   89   91     91     91     91  
                 
         Total interest expense   886   1,011     1,261     1,528     1,935  
                 
Net interest income   9,596   8,431     7,894     7,763     7,791  
Provision for loan losses   1,000   675     1,300     1,800     1,800  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         8,596   7,756     6,594     5,963     5,991  
                 
Noninterest income:          
   Service fees   332   352     344     278     391  
   Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,152   1,401     1,752     1,747     987  
   Mortgage loan servicing, net   79   104     (79 )   (165 )   (23 )
   Investment and insurance sales commissions   595   391     301     259     349  
   Net gain on sale of securities   21   149     38     194     123  
   Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         108   106     108     104     104  
   Other noninterest income   462   488     465     721     424  
                 
         Total noninterest income   2,749   2,991     2,929     3,138     2,355  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
   Salaries and employee benefits   3,310   4,084     3,526     2,583     3,819  
   Occupancy and facilities   569   511     566     508     544  
   Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   130   (218 )   36     23     71  
   Data processing and other office operations   694   568     743     675     644  
   Advertising and promotion   79   172     77     94     141  
   FDIC insurance premiums   83   82     87     23     -  
   Other noninterest expenses   1,335   1,262     1,039     973     1,111  
                 
        Total noninterest expense   6,200   6,461     6,074     4,879     6,330  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   5,145   4,286     3,449     4,222     2,016  
Provision for income taxes   1,249   1,034     812     1,032     406  
                 
Net income $ 3,896 $ 3,252   $ 2,637   $ 3,190   $ 1,610  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36  
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
March 31, 2021, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2020, unaudited, December 31, 2020 derived from audited financial statements          
  Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 12,921   $ 15,723   $ 13,652   $ 13,016   $ 9,665  
Interest-bearing deposits   985     1,056     1,750     1,483     1,349  
Federal funds sold   16,027     21,749     61,383     45,796     37,071  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   29,933     38,528     76,785     60,295     48,085  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   227,824     228,296     193,179     178,635     171,054  
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)   1,231     1,231     496     1,738     3,234  
Loans held for sale   622     954     903     3,755     1,394  
Loans receivable, net   829,964     820,956     791,951     805,243     706,584  
Accrued interest receivable   3,335     3,527     3,629     3,590     2,847  
Foreclosed assets   1,105     1,619     1,485     1,525     425  
Premises and equipment, net   11,077     10,920     11,061     11,067     11,098  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,732     1,657     1,638     1,623     1,668  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   2,283     2,283     2,283     2,283     2,283  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   17,902     17,795     17,089     16,981     16,877  
Other assets   5,215     4,189     3,784     6,611     4,330  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,132,223   $ 1,131,955   $ 1,104,283   $ 1,093,346   $ 969,879  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 242,974   $ 236,981   $ 241,947   $ 241,914   $ 158,505  
Interest-bearing deposits   682,877     695,156     658,667     640,307     606,781  
           
   Total deposits   925,851     932,137     900,614     882,221     765,286  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   62,000     62,000     67,000     87,000     88,682  
Other borrowings   18,582     12,239     16,216     3,941     3,504  
Senior subordinated notes   2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500  
Junior subordinated debentures   7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   9,918     10,920     8,871     11,998     9,024  
           
   Total liabilities   1,026,583     1,027,528     1,002,933     995,392     876,728  
           
Stockholders' equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
   Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -     -     -     -     -  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
   Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
   Outstanding - 4,454,922, 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,452,287 and          
     4,453,472 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   7,890     7,818     7,765     7,712     7,632  
Retained earnings   107,751     103,855     101,538     98,901     96,646  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   1,691     4,458     3,751     3,045     550  
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,035,876, 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,038,511 and          
  1,037,326 shares, respectively   (13,522 )   (13,534 )   (13,534 )   (13,534 )   (13,507 )
           
   Total stockholders' equity   105,640     104,427     101,350     97,954     93,151  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,132,223   $ 1,131,955   $ 1,104,283   $ 1,093,346   $ 969,879  
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
             
        Three Months Ended  
        March 31,  
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2021     2020    
             
Net income $ 3,896   $ 1,610    
             
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:      
             
    Unrealized loss on securities available for sale   (2,803 )   (342 )  
             
    Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income   (15 )   (89 )  
             
    Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap     13     (339 )  
             
    Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings   38     18    
             
             
Other comprehensive loss   (2,767 )   (752 )  
             
Comprehensive income $ 1,129   $ 858    
             



PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Purpose          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2020
             
  Residential real estate          
             
  One to four family $ 136,242   $ 125,530   $ 114,226   $ 118,049   $ 122,276  
  HELOC loans   16,908     18,312     19,747     19,550     20,795  
  Residential construction & development   25,628     25,519     22,529     23,129     22,963  
  Residential vacant land   2,524     3,305     3,147     3,417     3,745  
             
  Total Residential real estate   181,302     172,666     159,649     164,145     169,779  
             
  Commercial/Agricultural real estate          
             
  Owner occupied          
             
          Commercial real estate   194,514     187,059     164,073     164,483     164,851  
          SBA commercial real estate   1,445     1,483     1,506     1,539     1,571  
          Agriculture real estate   4,787     4,429     4,677     4,885     5,041  
          Construction and land development   4,121     5,468     13,557     7,294     8,297  
          Commercial vacant land   2,998     2,835     2,819     2,241     1,560  
             
  Total Owner occupied   207,865     201,274     186,632     180,442     181,320  
             
  Non-owner occupied          
             
          Commercial real estate   183,365     173,953     170,847     165,099     158,634  
          One to four family residential rental   31,914     31,363     30,159     28,451     29,891  
          SBA commercial real estate   718     749     771     793     824  
          Construction and land development   31,362     29,846     18,600     11,927     16,406  
          Commercial vacant land   7,970     8,402     8,907     10,135     13,965  
             
  Total Non-owner occupied   255,329     244,313     229,284     216,405     219,720  
             
  Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate          
             
  Municipal non-real estate   7,165     11,422     5,687     7,826     5,933  
  Commercial line   46,833     41,619     40,067     55,317     59,266  
  Other commercial non-real estate   49,246     52,723     58,718     69,267     70,467  
  SBA commercial non-real estate   89,603     103,871     118,668     117,436     1,453  
  Agricultural non-real estate   1,730     1,986     2,150     2,148     2,075  
             
  Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate   194,577     211,621     225,290     251,994     139,194  
             
  Consumer non-real estate          
             
  Consumer installment   3,191     3,400     3,358     3,512     3,344  
  Consumer line   498     353     366     243     328  
  Other consumer   123     143     163     160     183  
             
  Total Consumer non-real estate   3,812     3,896     3,887     3,915     3,855  
             
Gross loans   842,885     833,770     804,742     816,901     713,868  
             
  Net deferred loan costs (fees)   (1,627 )   (2,140 )   (2,627 )   (2,617 )   388  
  Overdrafts   528     161     317     133     199  
  Allowance for loan losses   (11,822 )   (10,835 )   (10,481 )   (9,174 )   (7,871 )
             
Total loans receivable $ 829,964   $ 820,956   $ 791,951   $ 805,243   $ 706,584  
             



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 5,346   $ 2,071   $ 2,129   $ 2,964   $ 3,868  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   1,090     1,064     233     244     232  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   5,242     5,414     5,508     650     672  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   11,678     8,549     7,870     3,858     4,772  
Other real estate owned   1,105     1,619     1,485     1,525     425  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 12,783   $ 10,168   $ 9,355   $ 5,383   $ 5,197  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   1.39 %   1.03 %   0.98 %   0.47 %   0.67 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   1.13 %   0.90 %   0.85 %   0.49 %   0.54 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans   101.23 %   126.74 %   133.18 %   237.79 %   164.94 %
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves    
At March 31, 2021      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Leased retail sales outlet ORE $ 1,100   -  
Real estate - Hotel Restructured   4,861   194  
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Restructured/Nonaccrual   876   115  
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual   3,396   1,274  
       
Total listed nonperforming assets     10,233   1,583  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets     12,783   1,936  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     80 % 82 %
       
Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at March 31, 2021 ($000s)    
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate - 4 Hotel Group Impaired   4,336   530  
       
       
Total listed performing, but impaired loans     4,336   530  
Total performing, but impaired loans     5,793   628  
Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans     75 % 84 %
       



PSB Holdings, Inc.                
Deposit Composition                
    March 31,                  December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2021       2020       2020  
  $ %   $ %   $ %
                 
Non-interest bearing demand $ 242,974 26.20 %   $ 158,505 20.70 %   $ 236,981 25.40 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   329,100 35.60 %     254,762 33.30 %     332,677 35.70 %
Money market deposits   215,590 23.30 %     192,933 25.20 %     222,156 23.80 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   101,866 11.00 %     104,930 13.70 %     103,064 11.10 %
                 
Total core deposits   889,530 96.10 %     711,130 92.90 %     894,878 96.00 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   23,904 2.60 %     24,423 3.20 %     23,112 2.50 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   10,423 1.10 %     7,682 1.00 %     12,153 1.30 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   1,994 0.20 %     22,051 2.90 %     1,994 0.20 %
Totals $ 925,851 100.00 %   $ 765,286 100.00 %   $ 932,137 100.00 %
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
                           
                           
      Quarter ended March 31, 2021   Quarter ended December 31, 2020   Quarter ended March 31, 2020
      Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                      
   Loans (1)(2) $ 838,781   $ 9,454 4.57 %   $ 817,875   $ 8,383 4.08 %   $ 712,402   $ 8,461 4.78 %
   Taxable securities   142,539     507 1.44 %     129,832     542 1.66 %     110,980     733 2.66 %
   Tax-exempt securities (2)   84,219     635 3.06 %     80,619     619 3.05 %     66,958     546 3.28 %
   FHLB stock   2,283     21 3.73 %     2,283     27 4.70 %     2,121     26 4.93 %
   Other     22,390     10 0.18 %     27,336     13 0.19 %     30,253     91 1.21 %
                           
   Total (2)     1,090,212     10,627 3.95 %     1,057,945     9,584 3.60 %     922,714     9,857 4.30 %
                           
Non-interest-earning assets:                      
   Cash and due from banks   14,248           14,011           11,621      
   Premises and equipment,                      
      net     11,009           11,023           10,779      
   Cash surrender value ins   17,840           17,206           16,811      
   Other assets   10,782           10,572           8,335      
   Allowance for loan                      
      losses     (11,186 )         (10,693 )         (7,069 )    
                           
   Total   $ 1,132,905           $ 1,100,064           $ 963,191      
                           
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
   Savings and demand                      
      deposits   $ 333,340   $ 65 0.08 %   $ 298,696   $ 65 0.09 %   $ 261,704   $ 330 0.51 %
   Money market deposits   217,618     118 0.22 %     218,455     128 0.23 %     188,507     373 0.80 %
   Time deposits   138,773     364 1.06 %     143,714     464 1.28 %     159,294     779 1.97 %
   FHLB borrowings   62,000     215 1.41 %     64,283     228 1.41 %     80,486     320 1.60 %
   Other borrowings   18,964     7 0.15 %     16,638     6 0.14 %     6,394     14 0.88 %
   Senior sub. notes   2,500     28 4.54 %     2,500     29 4.61 %     2,500     28 4.50 %
   Junior sub. debentures   7,732     89 4.67 %     7,732     91 4.68 %     7,732     91 4.73 %
                           
   Total     780,927     886 0.46 %     752,018     1,011 0.53 %     706,617     1,935 1.10 %
                           
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Demand deposits   235,958           235,562           151,763      
   Other liabilities   10,152           9,694           10,076      
   Stockholders' equity   105,868           102,790           94,735      
                           
   Total   $ 1,132,905           $ 1,100,064           $ 963,191      
                           
Net interest income   $ 9,741       $ 8,573       $ 7,922  
Rate spread       3.49 %       3.07 %       3.20 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.62 %       3.22 %       3.45 %
                           
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.            
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent            
      basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.                    

 


