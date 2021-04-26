CentralReach Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Security Operations and Data Protection Services

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management, and clinical solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes, announced today that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit making it one of the only EMRs in the ABA software market to receive certification for its best-in-class privacy and security measures.

Conducted by the independent accounting and consulting firm, BDO, the audit found that CentralReach’s operational policies, research and development functions, data protection, and privacy protocols met or exceeded the highest security standards and is wholly committed to safeguarding client data.

SOC 2 Type 2 reports are assurance reports that provide industry-wide acknowledgement that an organization adheres to trust service principles set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. SOC reports deliver valuable information for clients and partners, enabling them to assess the quality of security provided by providers.

“Earning a Type 2 certification underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of privacy and data security in our products and services for our customers,” said CentralReach Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Perry Pappas. “We are proud to have successfully completed our SOC 2 Type 2 audit and we will continue to invest in industry-leading initiatives that enhance the security and performance of our software and services."

CentralReach also follows other industry best practices including HIPAA standards, verified by BDO as well, and TRUSTe certification of its privacy policies and practices.

More information about CentralReach can be found at www.centralreach.com.





About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of EMR, practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more.

Trusted by more than 100,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Lernard Freeman CentralReach pr@centralreach.com