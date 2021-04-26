Maison Luxe Completes Transaction to Increase Investment Stake in Aether Diamonds

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Maison Luxe. (OTC:MASN) (“Maison” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a new transaction to increase its investment stake in Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”) by 33% following continued successful execution by Aether management and further evidence of strong demand and protected market positioning in a unique market opportunity.

Aether is the first and only diamond producer in the world to create beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from capturing damaging excess CO2 from the Earth's atmosphere through Aether’s unique IP-protected production process.

This new investment round, accomplished through a SAFE note framework, increases the Company’s stake in Aether to $200k.

Aether has been scaling up its production and fielding preorders over the past 4 months, reaching well over $2 million in preorder sales as of the end of March. Aether is fully focused on producing the large amount of inventory required to fill and ship initial orders and continues to witness increasing demand, based on communications.

“We continue to be very impressed with Aether’s execution despite moving in uncharted territory in terms of production process,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO of Maison Luxe. “We fell in love with the idea in no time flat after hearing about it, and we believe the whole world will, too. The traditional diamond industry has fallen out of favor with younger, more ESG conscious consumers. That has opened up a tremendous opportunity for lab-grown diamond producers. But Aether has taken that an enormous step further, leading to unprecedented differentiation within its niche, and we are happy to be involved.”

About Aether

Aether is the world’s first to successfully create diamonds from air. Their positive-impact diamonds, which remove pollution from the atmosphere, serve as a symbol of their commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry. Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision, one that makes jewelry which pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepiece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

