GCM Grosvenor Expands in Canada

CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Brad Ballard and Lisa Griffith are joining the firm to grow GCM Grosvenor's Canadian client base. Brad and Lisa will be located in Toronto and be dedicated to serving the Canadian market.



Brad Ballard has 18 years of experience as a strategic advisor and relationship manager to Canadian institutional investors and most recently served as head of Canada at Partners Group. In his new role, Brad will lead GCM Grosvenor’s Canadian efforts.

Lisa Griffith has 14 years of experience serving Canadian investors and brings deep investment knowledge and extensive client relationship management expertise to GCM Grosvenor. Prior to joining GCM Grosvenor, Lisa most recently served as a Director at BlackRock focused on institutional clients.

“We are thrilled for Brad and Lisa to join our team. As seasoned professionals dedicated to the region, they will ensure we deliver a strong value proposition to Canadian investors,” said Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor. “We see a significant opportunity to enhance our connectivity within the Canadian market and are highly committed to expanding our presence in the region.”

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $62 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

