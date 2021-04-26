Making Your House Your Forever Home: Porch Announces New Home Services Offer Exclusively for AARP Members

AARP members will save on Porch Handyman services, and make home ownership simple with a free Porch Home Assistant and other benefits beginning now

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: PRCH), today announced a multi-year agreement making Porch the exclusive provider of AARP member benefits for home repair, maintenance and improvement services.



Beginning today, AARP members can save on services by a Porch handyman and are eligible for other valuable benefits, including a free Porch Home Assistant concierge service. The concierge provides personalized help with member’s home services projects to destress the home ownership experience and help make the home safe, more convenient, and enjoyable. AARP members also receive a 5% discount on small jobs done by a Porch handyman and enhanced property protection on projects booked with Porch.

“We are committed to improving the lives of those dealing with home services stress,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman and CEO. “AARP members will now be able to take advantage of services throughout the lifecycle of homeownership, that are effective, convenient, and affordable. As the exclusive provider of member benefits in home repair, maintenance and improvement services for the nearly 38 million AARP members, we will help them save time and money on one of their most valuable assets—the home.”

Porch offers a comprehensive suite of services across the homeownership timeline, easing the search for homeowners seeking professionals: from the necessary home repair and improvement services to moving-related services – everything a member needs to make the house a home.

Porch aims to provide transparency, education and easy access to the information, products and services that help homeowners anticipate the ways they can make their home safe, convenient, and fun.

“We are excited that Porch will bring exclusive benefits to AARP members as they look for the best options for home repair, maintenance, and improvement,” said Victoria Borton, VP Lifestyle Products and Services, AARP Services. “In addition to 5% savings on small jobs and the property protection, the complimentary Porch Home Assistant will provide personalized service help, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, text, email, online, or via chat. In addition to savings, we know from research that Americans 50+ want to stay in their homes for life and Porch can help find the home service professionals to make that happen.”

Members of AARP are able to access their home service benefits by calling their Porch Home Assistant at (855) 707-0141 or visiting www.porch.com/aarp.



About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group , the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 11,500 home services companies such as home inspectors , moving companies , real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance , moving , security , TV/internet , home repair and improvement , and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com and porch.com.

About AARP Services Inc.

AARP Services Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto, home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org , www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP , @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates , @AliadosAdelante on social media.

