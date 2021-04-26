Phunware Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in the second quarter of 2021:



H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference

Presenting Tuesday, April 27 at 7:00 a.m. ET (one-on-one meetings April 26-27, 2021)

Webcast: https://hcwevents.com/crypto/#

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Presenting and one-on-one meetings May 17-20, 2021

Northland Capital Markets Customer Engagement SaaS Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET (one-on-one meetings thereafter)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2590/41072

To receive additional information, please contact Phunware’s IR team at PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com, www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860

PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: press@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199