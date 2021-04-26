WPD Telecoms Deploys New Regional Network with Infinera XTM Series

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that WPD Telecoms, Western Power Distribution’s telecoms division, selected Infinera’s XTM Series metro optical platform for its high-capacity network, enabling delivery of next-generation high-speed services to its customers across South West England.



WPD Telecoms offers a diverse range of connectivity and colocation services throughout South West England, South Wales, and the Midlands. Leveraging Infinera’s XTM solution, WPD Telecoms is currently rolling out new optical infrastructure to build an advanced 100G/200G optical transport network, positioning the company for a smooth transition to the latest generation of 400G pluggable optical technology.

WPD Telecoms’ new network enables the company to meet the increasing demand for optical and packet-based high-speed services. With Infinera’s XTM solution, WPD Telecoms is equipped with a compact, flexible, and efficient platform that is flexible grid-ready and features Raman amplification to overcome long spans, providing efficiency on its network footprint. Once deployed, WPD Telecoms can offer customers new and reliable 10G, 100G, and 200G connectivity services.

“WPD Telecoms invests in the latest leading-edge technology. That is why we selected Infinera’s XTM Series for this major new network,” said Richard Slane, WPD Telecoms Commercial Manager. “We have always found that Infinera’s metro and regional solutions have provided the capacity and functionality we’ve needed, while also being easy to use and very power efficient. We are confident the XTM will provide our network with the capacity required now and will scale easily to 400G when we’re ready.”

“Enhancing WPD Telecoms’ network with Infinera’s latest XTM Series will enable the company to continue offering its customers reliable, high-capacity, low-latency bandwidth using the latest technology in the industry,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Sales at Infinera. “WPD Telecoms’ longstanding relationship with Infinera and its ongoing selection of Infinera’s metro and regional solutions underscore the value Infinera’s platforms deliver to network operators.”

Infinera Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com



Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com



About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

About WPD Telecoms

WPD Telecoms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Power Distribution, the electricity distribution network operator for the Midlands, South West England and South Wales. WPD Telecoms provides telecommunications services across the UK mainland, offering a range of telecoms services from 2mb leased lines to 100G optical wavelengths, dark fibre and secure colocation and site sharing facilities. To learn more about WPD Telecoms visit www.wpdtelecoms.com, follow us on Twitter @wpdtelecoms.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the benefits of deploying Infinera’s XTM Series platform. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 26, 2020 as filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.