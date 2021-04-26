/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-Apr-21 60,643 531.93 32,257,928.02 20-Apr-21 61,960 520.72 32,263,681.08 21-Apr-21 - - - 22-Apr-21 57,070 547.57 31,249,580.21 23-Apr-21 57,102 547.25 31,249,315.04

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).