Saniona to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

April 26, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences as follows:



Redeye Orphan Day

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 6:15 a.m. EDT / 12:15 CET

Corporate presentation by Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona

Webcast Link: https://www.redeye.se/events/802433/theme-orphan-apr-28th

Kempen Life Science Conference: Autoimmune, Metabolic and Infectious disease companies

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

1:1 meetings only

More information: https://www.kempen.com/en/securities/events/life-sciences-conference

Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

Friday, May 21, 2021 (on demand)

Corporate presentation by Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, and Rudolf Baumgartner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Development at Saniona

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer12/sanion/3240216

Redeye Growth Day

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT / 15:00 CET

Corporate presentation by Jason Amello, Chief Financial Officer of Saniona

Webcast Link: https://www.redeye.se/events/808637/redeye-growth-day-2021

As available, these events will be made accessible and archived for approximately 90 days on the Saniona website in the Company Presentations section: www.saniona.com.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on 26 April 2021.

About Saniona

Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

