ValOre Announces High-Grade Platinum Group Element Results, Esbarro NW Target, Pedra Branca: Channel sample of 6.5 metres grading 2.17 g/t 2PGE+Au, Trado® auger hole of 12.0 m grading 1.73 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface

“Our exploration field work at Pedra Branca continues to generate excellent results, this time with the identification of near surface PGE mineralization at Esbarro NW, which is located within 200 metres of the Esbarro deposit,” stated ValOre’s Vice President Exploration, Colin Smith. “We will drill the Esbarro NW target in May as part of the ongoing reverse circulation drill campaign at Pedra Branca.”

Esbarro NW Channel Sample and Trado® Auger Drilling Highlights:

Vertical channel sample from historical workings 200 metres (“m”) outside the pit-constrained resource area returned significant intervals of PGE mineralization, including: 6.5 m grading 2.17 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold (“g/t 2PGE+Au”) from surface, incl. 2.0 m grading 5.19 g/t 2PGE+Au from 4.50 m Highest-grade result of 7.44 g/t 2PGE+Au coming from the bottom of pit PGE mineralization open at depth and along strike in all directions;

Trado ® auger drilling returned near surface PGE assay results in 17 of 19 holes, with assay highlights including: 12.0 m grading 1.73 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, incl. 2.0 m grading 2.90 g/t from surface and 2.0 m grading 3.36 g/t from 8.0 m 9.0 m grading 2.09 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface;

Esbarro deposit and Esbarro NW target area are adjacent to and bisected by well-established roadways and electrical power lines;

Trado ® , channel and soil sampling PGE results further validate auger drilling as an effective exploration technique to accelerate the target pipeline at Pedra Branca;

﻿Esbarro NW 2021 Exploration: Soil, Trado® and Channel Sampling

2021 soil sampling from the Esbarro NW target area delineated a 600 m-long PGE-in-soils anomaly extending to the northwest from the Esbarro pit-constrained resource area (9.9 Mt grading 1.23 g/t 2PGE+Au, totaling 394,000 ounces). During this sampling campaign, a 6.5 m-deep historical test pit was encountered approximately 200 m north of the western-most resource area. The test pit was previously not known to ValOre’s team, as it was not catalogued in the historical Pedra Branca database.

A vertical channel sample was performed from surface to the bottom of pit (6.5 m depth), with altered ultramafic rocks intercepted throughout. Assay results for the channel sample returned a high-grade PGE interval from surface of 6.5 m grading 2.17 g/t 2PGE+Au, including 2.0 m grading 5.19 g/t 2PGE+Au from 4.50 m. The highest-grade sample (7.44 g/t 2PGE+Au) was collected from the pit bottom, and thus the high-grade in-situ PGE mineralization remains fully open at depth and along strike in all directions.

A 19-hole Trado® auger follow-up program was conducted within the 600 m PGE-in-soils anomaly extending from the Esbarro resource area. 17 of 19 Trado® auger holes intercepted PGE-bearing ultramafic or ultramafic-derived rocks, suggesting near-surface geological continuity of the mineralized host intrusion. Assay highlights include Trado® holes AD21ES03, which returned 12.0 m grading 1.73 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, incl. 2.0 m grading 2.90 g/t from surface and 2.0 m grading 3.36 g/t from 8.0 m, and Trado® hole AD21ES08 which returned 9.0 m grading 2.09 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface.

See Table 1 below for a summary of significant channel sample and Trado® PGE assay intervals, CLICK HERE for Figure 1, showing a map of the Esbarro NW target, CLICK HERE for Figure 2, showing a map of the results reported herein, and CLICK HERE for Figure 3 showing a fence diagram of the high-grade channel sample and proximal Trado® auger holes.

Table 1: Esbarro NW Trado® and Channel Sample Assay Highlights

Sample Type Sample

ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) 2PGE+Au

(g/t) 2PGE+Au Interval Summary Channel PT21ES01 0.0 6.5 6.5 2.17 6.5 m grading 2.17 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Channel PT21ES01 4.5 6.5 2.0 5.16 2.0 m grading 5.16 g/t 2PGE+Au from 4.50 m Trado® AD21ES02 0.0 5.0 5.0 0.63 5.0 m grading 0.63 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES03 0.0 12.0 12.0 1.73 12.0 m grading 1.73 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES03 0.0 2.0 2.0 2.90 2.0 m grading 2.90 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES03 8.0 10.0 2.0 3.36 2.0 m grading 3.36 g/t 2PGE+Au from 8 m Trado® AD21ES04 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.33 1.95 m grading 0.33 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES04A 0.0 4.0 4.0 1.12 4.0 m grading 1.12 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES05 0.0 1.6 1.6 0.30 1.6 m grading 0.30 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES06 0.0 2.7 2.7 0.23 2.7 m grading 0.23 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES07 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.54 1.95 m grading 0.54 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES08 0.0 9.0 9.0 2.09 9.0 m grading 2.09 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES09 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.42 2.0 m grading 0.42 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES10 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.35 2.0 m grading 0.35 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES11 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.45 1.95 m grading 0.45 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES12 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.78 1.0 m grading 0.78 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES14 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.27 1.0 m grading 0.27 g/t 2PGE+Au from 1 m Trado® AD21ES17 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.68 4.0 m grading 0.68 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface Trado® AD21ES18 0.0 1.9 1.9 0.19 1.85 m grading 0.19 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface

About Trado® Auger Drilling

Please CLICK HERE to view ValOre’s news release of March 23, 2021 for detailed information regarding Trado® auger drilling. CLICK HERE for ValOre’s video explaining the Trado® auger drill from April 9, 2021.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre’s VP Exploration.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 39 exploration licenses covering a total area of 39,987 hectares (98,810 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 5 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a current Inferred Resource of 1,067,000 ounces 2PGE+Au contained in 27.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t 2PGE+Au (see ValOre’s July 23, 2019 news release). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre’s Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U 3 O 8 , totaling 43.3 million pounds U 3 O 8 . For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please refer to ValOre's news release of March 1, 2013.

ValOre’s team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

