LGI Homes Opens Operations in Two Phoenix Area Communities

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of two new communities in the greater Phoenix area, Mission Ranch in Casa Grande, and Sunrise Estates in Florence. Both communities offer one- and two-story homes loaded with upgrades at an incredible value.



“LGI Homes is pleased to introduce these two incredible communities to Phoenix area homebuyers,” said John Bargnesi, vice president of sales. “With the strong demand we have been seeing for new homes in the Phoenix market, we are excited to help customers find what they have been looking for: an affordable, yet beautifully designed, new home.”

Mission Ranch in Casa Grande is currently offering three, four and five-bedroom homes. Each new home includes fenced back yards and private covered patios, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Homes with brick and stone accents are available, adding to the curb appeal of these new homes. Inside Mission Ranch, homeowners have access to a host of amenities including a community park with a children’s playground, picnic area with grills, shade ramada, open turf area and more. Mission Ranch is ideally located on the northeast side of Casa Grande with convenient access to I-10, major employers, local schools and shopping venues. New homes in this community start in the high-$200s.

LGI Homes at Sunrise Estates is located in the charming town of Florence and provides one and two-story new homes with three and four bedrooms. New homes in this incredible community range in size from 1,154 square feet to 2,173 square feet and offer open-concept layouts, private master suites, and upgraded kitchens. Near both Highway 287 and Highway 9, homeowners are positioned near beautiful parks, local schools, shopping areas, dining venues and more. There are several attractions nearby such as Heritage Park and Padilla Park, for a day of family fun close to home. Within the community is a neighborhood park with a shaded picnic area and open recreation space. New homes at Sunrise Estates start in the low-$200s.

Both communities offer LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, a host of included upgrades designed to add style and value to every new home. Designer coach lighting and professional front yard landscaping combine to create great curb appeal. Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, programmable thermostats and USB charging outlets provide convenience to homeowners. Each kitchen includes granite countertops, upper wood cabinets with crown molding, undermount sinks, Moen® faucets, LED ENERGY STAR lighting and more. Also included is a full suite of state-of-the-art Whirlpool® kitchen appliances comprised of a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and microwave. Homeowners have all they want and more with this incredible package provided in every new home at these two remarkable communities.

Information centers are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Phoenix. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

