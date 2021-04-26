Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (25 April 2021)

Malawi has registered five new COVID-19 cases, nine new recoveries and no new deaths. Of the new cases, four are locally transmitted: three from Blantyre and one from Kasungu Districts while one is an imported case that was identified at Mwanza border and the destination district is Mangochi District. No new deaths were registered.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,016 cases including 1,147 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.37%). Of these cases, 2,139 are imported infections and 31,877 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,908 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.8%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 827. There were no new admissions in the treatment units while four cases were discharged. A total of six active cases are hospitalised: four in Blantyre, and one each in Lilongwe and Mzimba North Districts. On testing, 337 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 130 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 1.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.3%.

Cumulatively, 230,514 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 276,657 doses have been administered in the country with 987 being administered in 24 hours.

Though we are observing a reduced number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in our country, let me inform the public that COVID-19 is still spreading across the globe and other countries are reportedly battling a third wave of the pandemic with different variants being reported. I would like to inform those planning to travel outside the country to take keen interest on the COVID-19 situation in the destination country and only travel if it is essential, otherwise we still encourage the public to avoid non-essential travel. Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. In the event that you need to travel please adhere to the requirements of the country of destination.

Let me encourage everyone travelers inclusive to get vaccinated so as to reduce the risk of developing COVID-19 severe disease. It is important to take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Wear a mask covering your nose and mouth when in public settings.

Avoid close contact by staying at least 1 meter apart.

Wash your hands often with soap or use alcohol based hand sanitizer

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid touching various surfaces such as handrails, desks, chairs etc

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE