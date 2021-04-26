Mineral Fusion, the #1 Natural Cosmetics Brand, Launches ‘Hydro-Shine Lip Gloss Plumper’ for a Naturally Plumper Pout

Introducing the latest in natural cosmetic products, Mineral Fusion’s vegan Hydro-Shine Lip Gloss Plumper is available now at MineralFusion.com and in Target stores nationwide this May

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mission to make clean beauty more accessible, affordable, and healthy, Mineral Fusion , the #1 selling natural cosmetics brand, announced today the launch of the Hydro-Shine Lip Gloss Plumper. A clear, vegan, non-sticky lip gloss with a hint of tingle that naturally plumps lips while nourishing and providing a healthy-looking shine. The Hydro-Shine Lip Gloss Plumper retails for $15.99 and is currently available online at mineralfusion.com and Target next month, just in time for Spring.



“We’re excited to introduce a natural, clear lip gloss with plumping benefits that any consumer can easily incorporate into her or his beauty routine,” said Misha Galenko, VP of Marketing at BWX. “The combination of Hyaluronic Acid and Kojac Root plumps lips while smoothing the appearance of fine lines around the lips. It can be used as a stand-alone plumper, a lip gloss, or a topper to turn your favorite matte lipstick into a glossy one.”

For optimal results, pair the Hydro-Shine Lip Gloss Plumper with the newly launched line of Hydro-Shine Lip Glosses, available in 13 shades. Every formula is made without harsh ingredients, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and is hypoallergenic, gluten-free, Leaping Bunny verified and vegan. Consumers can find their perfect shade while shopping online using Mineral Fusion’s Virtual Try-On.



Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 by developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that don’t compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition to having the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores. Mineral Fusion was acquired by BWX Limited, a global natural beauty company, in 2017.

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing, and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral-based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility, and empowering women.

