PharmaFluidics Launches Next Generation µPAC™ Technology for Routine Proteomics

Microfluidic chips for use in high-resolution nanoLC/MS workflows

GHENT, BELGIUM, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmaFluidics NV, innovative life sciences instruments player, is excited to announce a step change in its product offering, extending the range with its next generation µPAC™ nano-LC chips, preferred workhorses for routine proteomics. The news was revealed at a broadly attended user-community meeting held on Friday, April 23rd.

With its innovative silicon circuit designs and the use of manufacturing techniques from the micro-chip industry, PharmaFluidics’ µPAC™ micro-fluidic chips address a high unmet need to separate and analyze complex biological samples into thousands of components. These allow for better, more standardized workflows to study and monitor the health condition and possible pathologies of the human body, such as cancer, auto immune and metabolic disease patterns, constituting entry points to personalized medicine.

“The precision patterned and extremely reproducible µPAC™ microfluidic chips are conducive to generate high-quality biological data. With the further downscaling of the critical design dimensions by a factor of 2 in our second-generation technology, we are now definitely opening a new league in high-resolution unbiased proteomics” Paul Jacobs, co-founder and COO at PharmaFluidics commented.

“Given the performance and versatility of our µPAC™ technology platform, PharmaFluidics also looks beyond proteomics to cover many additional opportunities in biopharmaceutical analysis & process monitoring, clinical studies and routine quality control applications”, added Johan Devenyns, CEO.

About PharmaFluidics

PharmaFluidics develops and commercializes its unique μPACᵀᴹ range of micro-chip based chromatography columns for use in biomarker, diagnostics and drug research & development applications in the global biotech and pharma industries. The unprecedented, game-changing separation performance of PharmaFluidics’ μPACᵀᴹ chromatography columns allows to identify substantially more compounds in complex biological samples, such as biopsies, proteome digests, culture media or bio-pharmaceutical actives.

The key expertise and IP estate of PharmaFluidics are the design, lithographic production, and surface treatment of silicon wafers for use as separation devices in liquid chromatography. PharmaFluidics collaborates with an extensive network of centers of excellence and pioneer users to develop an increasing range of applications.