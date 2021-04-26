Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.64%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 17.01%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 18.33%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $14.0 million; or $0.51 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.51%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 15.65%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.88%
(1)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2021, as our continued healthy asset quality, consistent sources of non-interest income, and disciplined expense control combined to produce a high level of profitability. We remain focused on operating a highly efficient institution. We are executing on expense management initiatives to ensure that we continue to deliver strong performance in a challenging environment for revenue growth. With the vaccine rollout in Illinois progressing and expectations for economic activity to increase across the remainder of the year, we are optimistic that we will have more opportunities to deploy our excess liquidity as loan demand in our markets improves.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $14.0 million, or $0.51 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to adjusted net income of $12.4 million, or $0.45 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and adjusted net income of $8.4 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $29.1 million, nearly unchanged from $29.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The slight decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on earning assets which was almost entirely offset by an increase in average balances.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, net interest income decreased $1.5 million, or 5.0%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.25%, compared to 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to increases in the average balances of lower yielding securities and deposits with banks, as a result of funds received from the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and federal economic stimulus received by retail customers. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin remained low at 1 basis point during the first quarter of 2021 and 2 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 4.03%. The decrease was due primarily to the decline in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 5 basis points during the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $10.8 million, a decrease of 2.6% from $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans as a result of less refinancing activity and normal seasonality. Additionally, wealth management fees decreased $0.3 million, following strong results during the fourth quarter of 2020, and service charges on deposit accounts decreased $0.2 million as a result of lower overdraft incidences. Mostly offsetting these decreases was a positive $1.7 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2021 results, compared to a positive $0.4 million MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2020 results.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 105.8% from $5.3 million, primarily due to the first quarter of 2020 results including a negative $2.2 million MSR fair value adjustment. The $1.7 million increase in noninterest income, net of MSR fair value adjustments, from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans as a result of the strong mortgage refinance environment that started in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $22.5 million, nearly unchanged from $22.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Decreases in marketing and data processing expenses were mostly offset by increases in occupancy and employee benefits expenses. Additionally, nonrecurring costs related to systems conversion for the consolidation of State Bank of Lincoln into Heartland Bank and Trust Company were $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $0.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of primarily data processing expenses.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 3.3% from $23.3 million. The decline was primarily attributable to the first quarter of 2020 results including a $0.8 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019 and paid out in June 2020.

Branch Rationalization Plan

In April 2021, the Company made plans to close or consolidate six branches during the third quarter of 2021. This branch rationalization plan is expected to result in approximately $0.8 million of pre-tax nonrecurring costs, primarily related to asset impairment charges and severance payments. When fully realized, the Company estimates annual cost savings, net of associated revenue impacts, related to the branch rationalization plan to be approximately $1.1 million.

Mr. Drake commented, “We conducted a comprehensive analysis to determine the appropriate size of our branch network given the increased usage of our online and mobile banking services. The branch rationalization plan will better position our bank for the evolving way that customers access banking services and will drive improved operating efficiencies. We plan to continue investing in technology to offer our customers a superior experience through our digital banking platform, while maintaining an appropriately sized branch network that will ensure that we continue to offer convenient in-person banking services and have a strong presence in our communities.”

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.27 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $2.25 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.13 billion at March 31, 2020. The $23.7 million increase in loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in PPP loans, as originations of second draw PPP loans exceeded the payoffs and paydowns from PPP loan forgiveness. The $52.8 million decrease in total loans outstanding, net of PPP loans, from March 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $40.8 million reduction in balances on existing lines of credit.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.36 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $3.13 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.73 billion at March 31, 2020. The $225.4 million increase in total deposits from December 31, 2020 was primarily due to second draw PPP loan proceeds received by commercial customers and federal economic stimulus payments received by retail customers.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $9.1 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared with $10.0 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, and $15.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the pay down, pay off, or return to accrual status of several smaller loans. The $6.3 million reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the return to accrual status of one agriculture credit that totaled $4.8 million at March 31, 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The negative provision was primarily due to changes to qualitative factors reflecting an improved economic environment and improved asset quality metrics, resulting in a $1.8 million decrease in required reserve; a decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment, resulting in a $1.3 million decrease in required reserves; and a $0.3 million net recovery during the quarter.

Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2021 were $0.3 million, or (0.06)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of total loans and 315.48% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, compared with 1.42% of total loans and 319.66% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020.

Capital

At March 31, 2021, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

    Well Capitalized
  March 31,  Regulatory
  2021 Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.37 %   10.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.65 %   8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.19 %   6.50 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85 %   5.00 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.25 % N/A  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.63 %   N/A  


(1)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 95,462 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $15.86 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $13.5 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Annualization Factor

The method used to calculate annualization factors for interim period ratios changed in the third quarter of 2020 from financial information previously presented. The annualization factor is now calculated using the number of days in the year divided by the number of days in the interim period. Prior to the third quarter of 2020, annualization factors were calculated as 4 divided by the number of quarters in the interim period, or an annualization factor of 4 for a quarterly period. The change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented and did not have a material impact on the annualized interim ratios.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of March 31, 2021, HBT had total assets of $3.9 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Matthew Keating
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8230

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

                     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
       2021        2020      2020  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Loans, including fees:                    
Taxable   $ 25,134     $ 25,497     $ 26,941  
Federally tax exempt     610       555       674  
Securities:                    
Taxable     3,633       3,407       3,334  
Federally tax exempt     1,136       1,208       1,028  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank     80       65       729  
Other interest and dividend income     13       14       14  
Total interest and dividend income     30,606       30,746       32,720  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits     644       741       1,595  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     7       8       20  
Borrowings     1              
Subordinated notes     470       469        
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     355       364       443  
Total interest expense     1,477       1,582       2,058  
Net interest income     29,129       29,164       30,662  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     (3,405 )     430       4,355  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     32,534       28,734       26,307  
                     
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Card income     2,258       2,151       1,792  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,297       1,527       1,834  
Wealth management fees     1,972       2,270       1,814  
Mortgage servicing     685       803       724  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     1,695       363       (2,171 )
Gains on sale of mortgage loans     2,100       2,980       536  
Gains (losses) on securities     40       30       (52 )
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets     (76 )     22       35  
Gains (losses) on other assets     1             (3 )
Other noninterest income     836       946       743  
Total noninterest income     10,808       11,092       5,252  
                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries     12,596       12,593       12,754  
Employee benefits     1,722       1,490       2,434  
Occupancy of bank premises     1,938       1,501       1,828  
Furniture and equipment     623       556       603  
Data processing     1,688       1,901       1,586  
Marketing and customer relations     565       925       1,044  
Amortization of intangible assets     289       305       317  
FDIC insurance     240       231       36  
Loan collection and servicing     365       463       348  
Foreclosed assets     143       154       89  
Other noninterest expense     2,375       2,546       2,268  
Total noninterest expense     22,544       22,665       23,307  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE     20,798       17,161       8,252  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     5,553       4,519       2,031  
NET INCOME   $ 15,245     $ 12,642     $ 6,221  
                         
                     
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.55     $ 0.46     $ 0.23  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.55     $ 0.46     $ 0.23  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING     27,430,912       27,457,306       27,457,306  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

                   
    March 31,    December 31,      March 31, 
    2021        2020        2020  
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 22,976     $ 24,912     $ 34,782  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     406,760       287,539       230,654  
Cash and cash equivalents     429,736       312,451       265,436  
                   
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value     856,835       922,869       615,565  
Debt securities held-to-maturity     192,994       68,395       79,741  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     3,332       3,292       3,207  
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value     1,552       1,552       1,552  
Restricted stock, at cost     2,498       2,498       2,425  
Loans held for sale     12,882       14,713       4,805  
                   
Loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,270,705       2,247,006       2,132,952  
Allowance for loan losses     (28,759 )     (31,838 )     (26,087 )
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     2,241,946       2,215,168       2,106,865  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net     52,548       52,904       54,135  
Bank premises held for sale     121       121       121  
Foreclosed assets     4,748       4,168       4,469  
Goodwill     23,620       23,620       23,620  
Core deposit intangible assets, net     2,509       2,798       3,713  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value     7,629       5,934       6,347  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries     1,165       1,165       1,165  
Accrued interest receivable     12,718       14,255       12,096  
Other assets     18,781       20,664       27,847  
Total assets   $ 3,865,614     $ 3,666,567     $ 3,213,109  
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 968,991     $ 882,939     $ 676,341  
Interest-bearing     2,386,975       2,247,595       2,053,962  
Total deposits     3,355,966       3,130,534       2,730,303  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     41,976       45,736       40,811  
Subordinated notes     39,257       39,238        
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,665       37,648       37,599  
Other liabilities     33,344       49,494       64,583  
Total liabilities     3,508,208       3,302,650       2,873,296  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock     275       275       275  
Surplus     191,004       190,875       190,591  
Retained earnings     165,735       154,614       136,378  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,906       18,153       12,569  
Treasury stock at cost     (1,514 )            
Total stockholders’ equity     357,406       363,917       339,813  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,865,614     $ 3,666,567     $ 3,213,109  
                   
SHARE INFORMATION                  
Shares of common stock outstanding     27,382,069       27,457,306       27,457,306  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                         
    March 31,    December 31,      March 31, 
    2021      2020      2020
    (dollars in thousands)
LOANS                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 412,812     $ 393,312     $ 299,266  
Agricultural and farmland     228,032       222,723       228,701  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     224,599       222,360       229,608  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     516,963       520,395       540,515  
Multi-family     236,381       236,391       177,172  
Construction and land development     215,375       225,652       232,311  
One-to-four family residential     300,768       306,775       313,925  
Municipal, consumer, and other     135,775       119,398       111,454  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,270,705     $ 2,247,006     $ 2,132,952  
                         
PPP LOANS (included above)                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 175,389     $ 153,860     $  
Agricultural and farmland     8,921       3,049        
Municipal, consumer, and other     6,249       6,587        
Total PPP Loans   $ 190,559     $ 163,496     $  
                         


                         
    March 31,    December 31,      March 31, 
       2021      2020      2020
    (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 968,991     $ 882,939     $ 676,341  
Interest-bearing demand     1,008,954       968,592       810,074  
Money market     499,088       462,056       472,532  
Savings     593,472       517,473       444,137  
Time     285,461       299,474       327,219  
Total deposits   $ 3,355,966     $ 3,130,534     $ 2,730,303  
                         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020  
    Average             Average             Average            
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *  
    (dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                  
Loans   $ 2,284,159     $ 25,744   4.57 % $ 2,295,569     $ 26,052   4.51 % $ 2,141,031     $ 27,615   5.19 %
Securities     1,004,877       4,769   1.92     932,698       4,615   1.97     668,572       4,362   2.62  
Deposits with banks     345,915       80   0.09     277,363       65   0.09     251,058       729   1.17  
Other     2,498       13   2.04     2,498       14   2.26     2,425       14   2.38  
Total interest-earning assets     3,637,449     $ 30,606   3.41 %   3,508,128     $ 30,746   3.49 %   3,063,086     $ 32,720   4.30 %
Allowance for loan losses     (31,856 )               (31,749 )               (22,474 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     155,622                 157,208                 148,131              
Total assets   $ 3,761,215               $ 3,633,587               $ 3,188,743              
                                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                  
Liabilities                                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 997,720     $ 117   0.05 % $ 930,494     $ 111   0.05 % $ 811,866     $ 251   0.12 %
Money market     482,385       89   0.07     475,183       89   0.07     464,124       394   0.34  
Savings     541,896       41   0.03     506,381       39   0.03     434,276       70   0.06  
Time     294,172       397   0.55     303,617       502   0.66     341,770       880   1.04  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,316,173       644   0.11     2,215,675       741   0.13     2,052,036       1,595   0.31  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     46,348       7   0.06     51,297       8   0.06     41,968       20   0.19  
Borrowings     500       1   0.44     326         0.51     221         0.52  
Subordinated notes     39,245       470   4.85     39,219       469   4.76              
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     37,655       355   3.83     37,638       364   3.84     37,589       443   4.74  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,439,921     $ 1,477   0.25 %   2,344,155     $ 1,582   0.27 %   2,131,814     $ 2,058   0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     920,514                 888,390                 670,714              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     37,223                 41,730                 44,696              
Total liabilities     3,397,658                 3,274,275                 2,847,224              
Stockholders' Equity     363,557                 359,312                 341,519              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,761,215               $ 3,633,587               $ 3,188,743              
                                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)         $ 29,129   3.25 %       $ 29,164   3.31 %       $ 30,662   4.03 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           503   0.05           502   0.05           463   0.06  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)         $ 29,632   3.30 %       $ 29,666   3.36 %       $ 31,125   4.09 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.16 %             3.22 %             3.91 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,197,528               $ 1,163,973               $ 931,272              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.49                 1.50                 1.44              
Cost of total deposits               0.08 %             0.09 %             0.24 %


*       Annualized measure.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                     
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
    2021      2020      2020  
    (dollars in thousands)  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                    
Nonaccrual   $ 9,106   $ 9,939   $ 15,372  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)     10     21      
Total nonperforming loans     9,116     9,960     15,372  
Foreclosed assets     4,748     4,168     4,469  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 13,864   $ 14,128   $ 19,841  
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2)                    
Nonaccrual   $ 2,101   $ 2,908   $ 10,041  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing     10     21      
Total nonperforming loans (originated)     2,111     2,929     10,041  
Foreclosed assets     737     674     965  
Total nonperforming assets (originated)   $ 2,848   $ 3,603   $ 11,006  
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2)                    
Nonaccrual   $ 7,005   $ 7,031   $ 5,331  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)              
Total nonperforming loans (acquired)     7,005     7,031     5,331  
Foreclosed assets     4,011     3,494     3,504  
Total nonperforming assets (acquired)   $ 11,016   $ 10,525   $ 8,835  
                     
Allowance for loan losses   $ 28,759   $ 31,838   $ 26,087  
                     
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,270,705   $ 2,247,006   $ 2,132,952  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2)     2,156,095     2,126,323     1,982,067  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2)     114,610     120,683     150,885  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS                    
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses     1.27 %   1.42 %   1.22 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     315.48     319.66     169.70  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.40     0.44     0.72  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.36     0.39     0.62  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     0.61     0.63     0.93  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2)                    
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.10 %   0.14 %   0.51 %
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     0.13     0.17     0.56  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2)                    
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     6.11 %   5.83 %   3.53 %
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     9.29     8.48     5.72  


(1)  Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $29 thousand, $0.6 million, and $0.3 million as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.
(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                     
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
       2021        2020        2020    
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES   (dollars in thousands)  
Beginning balance   $ 31,838     $ 31,654     $ 22,299    
Provision     (3,405 )     430       4,355    
Charge-offs     (195 )     (509 )     (1,221 )  
Recoveries     521       263       654    
Ending balance   $ 28,759     $ 31,838     $ 26,087    
                     
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (326 )   $ 246     $ 567    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1)     (320 )     190       172    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1)     (6 )     56       395    
                     
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,284,159     $ 2,295,569     $ 2,141,031    
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1)     2,166,079       2,169,256       1,984,066    
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1)     118,080       126,313       156,965    
                     
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *     (0.06 ) %   0.04   %   0.11   %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1)     (0.06 )     0.03       0.03    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1)     (0.02 )     0.18       1.01    


*       Annualized measure.

(1)  Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                     
    As of or for the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
       2021      2020      2020  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION                    
Net income   $ 15,245   $ 12,642   $ 6,221  
Earnings per share - Basic     0.55     0.46     0.23  
Earnings per share - Diluted     0.55     0.46     0.23  
                     
Book value per share   $ 13.05   $ 13.25   $ 12.38  
                     
Shares of common stock outstanding     27,382,069     27,457,306     27,457,306  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding     27,430,912     27,457,306     27,457,306  
                     
SUMMARY RATIOS                    
Net interest margin *     3.25 %   3.31 %   4.03 %
Efficiency ratio     55.73     55.54     64.01  
Loan to deposit ratio     67.66     71.78     78.12  
                     
Return on average assets *     1.64 %   1.38 %   0.78 %
Return on average stockholders' equity *     17.01     14.00     7.33  
                     
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)                    
Adjusted net income   $ 14,033   $ 12,382   $ 8,379  
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic     0.51     0.45     0.30  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted     0.51     0.45     0.30  
                     
Tangible book value per share   $ 12.10   $ 12.29   $ 11.38  
                     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2)     3.30 %   3.36 %   4.09 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2)     55.03     54.86     63.20  
                     
Return on average tangible common equity *     18.33 %   15.12 %   7.97 %
                     
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.51 %   1.36 %   1.06 %
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     15.65     13.71     9.87  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     16.88     14.81     10.73  


*       Annualized measure.

(1)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

                     
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
       2021        2020        2020    
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net income   $ 15,245     $ 12,642     $ 6,221    
Adjustments:                    
Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans                 (848 )  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     1,695       363       (2,171 )  
Total adjustments     1,695       363       (3,019 )  
Tax effect of adjustments     (483 )     (103 )     861    
Less adjustments, after tax effect     1,212       260       (2,158 )  
Adjusted net income   $ 14,033     $ 12,382     $ 8,379    
                     
Average assets   $ 3,761,215     $ 3,633,587     $ 3,188,743    
                     
Return on average assets *     1.64   %   1.38   %   0.78   %
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.51       1.36       1.06    


*       Annualized measure.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

                   
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
       2021        2020        2020  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:                  
Net income   $ 15,245     $ 12,642     $ 6,221  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (31 )     (31 )     (15 )
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 15,214     $ 12,611     $ 6,206  
                   
Adjusted net income   $ 14,033     $ 12,382     $ 8,379  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (28 )     (32 )     (19 )
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 14,005     $ 12,350     $ 8,360  
                   
Denominator:                  
Weighted average common shares outstanding     27,430,912       27,457,306       27,457,306  
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units     2,489              
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     27,433,401       27,457,306       27,457,306  
                   
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.55     $ 0.46     $ 0.23  
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.55     $ 0.46     $ 0.23  
                   
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.51     $ 0.45     $ 0.30  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.51     $ 0.45     $ 0.30  
                         


(1)  The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.

N/A  Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                     
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
       2021      2020      2020  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)                    
Net interest income   $ 29,129   $ 29,164   $ 30,662  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     503     502     463  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 29,632   $ 29,666   $ 31,125  
                     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)                    
Net interest margin *     3.25 %   3.31 %   4.03 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)     0.05     0.05     0.06  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)     3.30 %   3.36 %   4.09 %
                     
Average interest-earning assets   $ 3,637,449   $ 3,508,128   $ 3,063,086  


*       Annualized measure.

(1)  On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                     
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
       2021      2020      2020  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)                    
Total noninterest expense   $ 22,544   $ 22,665   $ 23,307  
Less: amortization of intangible assets     289     305     317  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 22,255   $ 22,360   $ 22,990  
                     
Net interest income   $ 29,129   $ 29,164   $ 30,662  
Total noninterest income     10,808     11,092     5,252  
Operating revenue     39,937     40,256     35,914  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     503     502     463  
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 40,440   $ 40,758   $ 36,377  
                     
Efficiency ratio     55.73 %   55.54 %   64.01 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)     55.03     54.86     63.20  


(1)  On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

                     
    March 31,    December 31,      March 31,   
    2021      2020      2020  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible common equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 357,406   $ 363,917   $ 339,813  
Less: Goodwill     23,620     23,620     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     2,509     2,798     3,713  
Tangible common equity   $ 331,277   $ 337,499   $ 312,480  
                     
Tangible assets                    
Total assets   $ 3,865,614   $ 3,666,567   $ 3,213,109  
Less: Goodwill     23,620     23,620     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     2,509     2,798     3,713  
Tangible assets   $ 3,839,485   $ 3,640,149   $ 3,185,776  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.25 %   9.93 %   10.58 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.63     9.27     9.81  
                     
Shares of common stock outstanding     27,382,069     27,457,306     27,457,306  
                     
Book value per share   $ 13.05   $ 13.25   $ 12.38  
Tangible book value per share     12.10     12.29     11.38  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

                     
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
       2021      2020      2020  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Average tangible common equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 363,557   $ 359,312   $ 341,519  
Less: Goodwill     23,620     23,620     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     2,686     2,979     3,898  
Average tangible common equity   $ 337,251   $ 332,713   $ 314,001  
                     
Net income   $ 15,245   $ 12,642   $ 6,221  
Adjusted net income     14,033     12,382     8,379  
                     
Return on average stockholders' equity *     17.01 %   14.00 %   7.33 %
Return on average tangible common equity *     18.33     15.12     7.97  
                     
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     15.65 %   13.71 %   9.87 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     16.88     14.81     10.73  


*       Annualized measure.


Primary Logo

