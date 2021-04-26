Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (25 April 2021)

469 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 4,194 tested in the last 24 hours. Our positivity rate is at 11.2%.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 156,787 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,645,209.

From the cases 437 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. 300 are males and 169 are females. The youngest is a six-month-old-infant while the oldest is 91 years.

County distribution; Nairobi 137, Mombasa 73, Kilifi 36, Meru 27, Bungoma 26, Kiambu 24, Uasin Gishu 20, Busia 19, Embu 16, Nyeri 15, Kitui 10, Kwale 9, Nakuru 10, Taita Taveta 9, Kajiado 6, Muranga 4, Elgeyo Homa Bay 4, Isiolo 2, Kakamega 2, Machakos 3, Kisii 3, Laikipia 2, Siaya 2, Vihiga 2, Marakwet 2, Garissa 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Baringo 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Kisumu 1.

304 patients have recovered from the disease, 187 are from Home Based & Isolation Care & 117 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 106,588 of which 77,604 are from Home Based Care & Isolation & 28,984 are from various health facilities.

19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with one having occurred in the last 24hrs, 10 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 8 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,622.

A total of 1,443 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,872 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 207 patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support & 133 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 176 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 163 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).