American Charities Sweepstakes Launches in Nashville to Boost Local Economy, Help Consumers and Charities
The Robust Promotions-administered program gives consumers discounted local offers and the chance to split $100,000 with their favorite charity.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust Promotions, an award-winning sweepstakes and promotions agency, today announces the expansion of its American Charities Sweepstakes program to the Nashville area, the program’s second market.
The American Charities Sweepstakes program provides a no-gamble savings for American consumers, with savings of 60-70% on the purchase of a Dining Advantage® by Entertainment® savings code -- plus a sweepstakes entry for the chance to win one of 100 prizes or split $100,000 with the charity of their choice. And by referring friends, consumers can receive an unlimited number of free $25 Dining Advantage® by Entertainment® savings codes -- all while putting money into the pockets of local business owners.
For the next three months, customers at more than a dozen grocery stores in the Nashville area will be greeted with exclusive, point-of-sale advertising materials and back-of-receipt promotions touting the opportunity to participate in the American Charities Sweepstakes, with plans to launch in grocery stores nationwide in the coming months.
The American Charities Sweepstakes has been a long time in the making; a passion project of Robust Promotions founder and CEO Greg Seei. “The company’s goal is to be able to offer Americans lottery-size prizes and discounts on restaurants and entertainment to get the economy back on track, as the nation looks beyond the tragic loss of life and economic destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic -- all while supporting charitable endeavors.” said Seei.
Robust Promotions is a 15-year-old award winning sweepstakes and promotional agency with a proven track-record of success. Based in Villa Park, Illinois, the company has helped hundreds of businesses exceed their marketing goals through the use of innovative and custom-designed promotions and sweepstakes, and is the exclusive administrator of the American Charities Sweepstakes program. Visit AmericanCharitiesSweeps.com for more information and complete program terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements.
Founded in 1962, Entertainment® has been a leader in providing the most recognized and sought-after discount, promotion and coupon products in communities throughout North America. As the largest and most trusted merchant savings network, Entertainment® provides consumers with deeper discounts, superior market coverage, and greater variety of merchant offerings.
