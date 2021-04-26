WILLIAMS FORD ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW WEBSITE
Personal Injury Law Firm is Proud to Announce the Launch of Its Updated WebsiteLEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams Ford Personal Injury Law recently launched its new website. The site offers information and client resources for people in Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.
The updated site reflects the Williams Ford team’s desire to help new and existing clients understand the personal injury legal process.
The website highlights the experience of Barbara S. Williams and her team. Her firm has provided guidance and support to clients dealing with legal issues related to:
• Drunk Driving Accidents
• Tractor-Trailer Crashes
• Death Due to Automobile Collisions
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
• Wrongful Death
• Medical Malpractice
• Surgical Complications
• Prescription Drug Errors
The website will be updated with blogs and news related to legal issues in the Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland area. Visitors are encouraged to explore the site and learn more about the services Williams Ford offers. The site is also a great resource to help visitors learn more about personal injury law.
About Williams Ford Personal Injury Law
Barbara S. Williams has practiced personal injury law since 1988. Her experience includes many sizable verdicts and settlements. Her approach is to prepare each case for trial, aware that insurance carriers will do all they can to avoid a courtroom. When in a client’s best interest, the Williams Ford team utilizes their negotiation skills to help clients resolve their cases outside of the courtroom.
Together, with partners Cory R. Ford and Peter Pentony, personal injury, wrongful death and medical malpractice attorneys, Williams offers aggressive representation and peace of mind to clients.
To see the updated site, visit Williams Ford Personal Injury Law.
If you have questions about William Ford, contact (703) 777.6535. If you’d like to know more about the design of the site, contact Legal Web Design at 888-480-3585 or visit the Colorado design firm’s website here.
