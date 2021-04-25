Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ATH, WIFI, BMTC, and PEBO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATH to APO for 1.149 APO shares.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WIFI to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMTC to WSFS for 0.90 WSFS shares per BMTC share.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI.

