Attorney General Josh Stein’s Subsequent Statement on the Death of Andrew Brown

For Immediate Release: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement:

“I continue to be gravely concerned about the circumstances surrounding Andrew Brown’s death in Elizabeth City. I know his family and friends are grieving, and my heart is with them.

“My office has reached out to District Attorney Andrew Womble to offer our assistance. The NC Department of Justice stands ready to assist should DA Womble request our help. I believe the bodycam video should be made available to the family and released publicly without undue delay. Transparency is critically important in situations like this.

“People in Elizabeth City and across North Carolina are hurting, and they are understandably engaging in protests in response to this tragic loss of life. I urge them to do so peacefully and lawfully.”

Background:

Attorney General Stein’s previous statement is available here.

