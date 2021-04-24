Nathaniel Warner Launches Latest Book “The Fountain of Youth: Stories from the Free City, Book 1”
The intense sci-fi action adventure takes place on a remote tropical island during World War II.APACHE JUNCTION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nathaniel Warner is pleased to announce the release of his brand-new book, The Fountain of Youth: Stories from the Free City, Book 1.”
Nathaniel Warner is an author from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania who, from an early age, developed a deep passion for science fiction, fantasy, and history. Being the middle child of three children in a military family, Nathaniel has traveled the world and lived abroad, which has given him a tremendous appreciation of history and different cultures.
In his most recent news, Nathaniel has released his very first novel entitled, The Fountain of Youth: Stories from the Free City, Book 1. The book is an intense sci-fi action adventure that takes place on a remote tropical island during World War II. At its core, the book is about love and loss, decisions, and, ultimately, the consequences of those decisions as the main characters fight to survive.
“The Fountain of Youth is a historical fiction that weaves between moments of intense action, sheer terror, strong character development, and breathtaking scenery,” states Nathaniel. “Readers will follow Marine Corporal Jackson Miller and the love of his life, Margaret “Blue” Carter, as they lead a band of shipwrecked survivors on a tropical island adventure. Without going into much more detail, readers will pick up after the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor and experience a thrilling adventure of the dramatic aftermath of this event, which includes finding an island paradise that may hold the secrets to the mythical Fountain of Youth. I couldn't be more excited about the launch of this book and hope readers will find as much joy reading it as I did in writing it.”
The Fountain of Youth: Stories from the Free City, Book 1 is now available in both Kindle and paperback format on Amazon.
For more information about Nathaniel Warner, please visit https://nathanielwarner.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/Nathani3lWarn3r/.
About Nathaniel Warner
Nathaniel Warner was born in 1983 in Waynesboro, PA. From an early age Nathaniel struggled with writing, being dyslexic, but he never let this fear and anxiety stop him from pursuing his dreams as an author. Today, Nathaniel is currently working on his second book while developing his skills in writing.
Nathaniel Warner
Author
info@ngwarner.com