TEC 2021, Presented by PSA, May 3–6, Denver, Live and On-Demand, REGISTER NOW !

www.PSAsecurity.com TEC 2021 - - - www.PSATEC.com Matt Barnette, CEO, PSA Security www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

PSA ANNOUNCES SPONSORS FOR TEC 2021

We are honored to be media partners with PSA. If YOU are a security professional...TEC 2021 is an absolute must!” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ************************************************************************************************************************************

TEC 2021 is open live to all executive owners and members and virtual to all other members. It will be held May 3 – 6th at the Sheraton Downtown Denver in Denver, CO and on a virtual platform.

************************************************************************************************************************************

REGISTER NOW ! Registration is currently open for all professional systems integration companies in the security and audio-visual markets.

https://web.cvent.com/event/e7a086fb-1fb6-4b2e-ac56-d8239410090d/regProcessStep1?RefId=Website-header

************************************************************************************************************************************

Everything You Need To Know About TEC 2021....listen to the podcast here:

https://www.psasecurity.com/about/newsroom/industry-blog/everything-you-need-to-know-about-tec-2021/

************************************************************************************************************************************

PSA ANNOUNCES SPONSORS FOR TEC 2021

PSA (www.psasecurity.com) recently announced the lineup of sponsors for TEC 2021, the annual education conference and exhibit show for systems integrators. This year, TEC will be held as a hybrid event with a small in-person presence for executives of PSA and USAV member and owner companies May 3 – 5 in Denver and a virtual conference open to all levels of systems integrators May 3 – 6 on-demand.

TEC 2021 will feature over 100 sessions providing essential takeaways for attendees to stay relevant in the changing market. Tracks dedicated to job function support industry topics such as cybersecurity, managed services, leadership and sales efficiencies. The educational content includes sessions for systems integration professionals with a small in-person presence for executives of PSA and USAV member and owner companies and a virtual conference open to all levels of integrators. A complete list of sessions can be found at www.psatec.com.

This year’s conference is sponsored by the following companies:

************************************************************************************************************************************

TITLE SPONSOR

Altronix https://www.altronix.com/

************************************************************************************************************************************

PREMIER SPONSORS

alliantgroup https://www.alliantgroup.com/

AMAG Technology http://www.amag.com/en-US/

HID http://www.hidglobal.com/

LenelS2 https://www.lenels2.com/

************************************************************************************************************************************

PEAK SPONSORS

Allegion http://www.allegion.com/corp/en/index.html

Intel https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/homepage.html

McGriff Insurance https://www.mcgriff.com/

OpenEye https://www.openeye.net/

Snellings Walters https://snellingswalters.com/

Windy City Wire http://www.smartwire.com/

************************************************************************************************************************************

VIRTUAL SPONSORS

Canon Financial Services https://www.cfs.canon.com/

eSentire https://www.esentire.com/

Hanwha Techwin https://www.hanwhasecurity.com/

Jabra https://www.jabra.com/

LifeSafety Power https://www.lifesafetypower.com/

March Networks https://www.marchnetworks.com/

Milestone https://www.milestonesys.com/

Netwatch https://netwatchsystem.com/us/

Solutions360 https://www.solutions360.com/

************************************************************************************************************************************

“TEC would not be possible without the support of our valued sponsors,” said Tim Brooks, vice president of sales and vendor management at PSA. “Our partners are the best in the industry as they understand the importance of the professional development and networking that takes place at TEC. This year we have the privilege to welcome a few new sponsors to TEC including Jabra and Snellings Walters Insurance Agency. We can’t wait to see everyone again this May.”

************************************************************************************************************************************

PSA TEC http://www.psatec.com/ will be held May 3 – 6. The live portion will be at the Sheraton Downtown in Denver, CO.

************************************************************************************************************************************

This year, TEC will be a hybrid event with a small in-person presence for executives of PSA and USAV member and owner companies and a virtual conference open to all levels of systems integrators.

“With COVID-19 concerns, we still want to bring people together in a safe manner for top-notch education and networking, while also providing an option for those who cannot travel just yet,” said Candice Aragon, director of marketing at PSA. “We look forward to being able to be together again, though in a limited capacity.”

PSA TEC will be held May 3 – 6. The live portion will be at the Sheraton Downtown in Denver, CO. This is the premier education and networking event for all professional systems integrators in the security and audio-visual markets. The in-person education will be focused on executive leadership while the virtual courses will cover a variety of learning tracks including cybersecurity, managed services, NexGen leadership, management, marketing and sales, operations, procurement and technical.

The educational content includes sessions for systems integration professionals with a desire to stay relevant and thrive in changing markets through personal and professional development. Certifications from leading industry associations and vendors will be offered virtually so technicians can get the training they need without the need to travel. A complete list of the sessions can be found at www.psatec.com.

“We are excited about both the live and virtual content of TEC 2021, including new NexGen education powered by USAV,” said Anthony Berticelli, vice president of operations at PSA. “The virtual sessions will be live-streamed allowing attendees to have high-impact connections with presenters.”

PSA will also celebrate its 50th anniversary at the live event in addition to awarding the prestigious Paul Marcus Award. TEC 2021 will feature leading manufacturers and service providers in a socially distanced trade show as well as offer private meetings for systems integrators and sponsors. A virtual trade show will also be available. For more information on who will be exhibiting at TEC 2021, visit www.psatec.com.

The special room rate for PSA TEC at the conference hotel, Sheraton Downtown Denver, is $229/night (plus tax and fees). Rooms are subject to availability and attendees are advised to book their hotel room promptly after completing their PSA TEC registration. For more information on where to stay and to book your hotel room, visit www.psatec.com.

************************************************************************************************************************************

About PSA

PSA is the world’s largest systems integrator consortium made up of the most progressive security and audio-visual systems integrators in North America. Combined, PSA members boast over 500 branch locations, employ over 13,500 industry professionals and are responsible for over $4.5 billion annually in security, fire, life safety and pro audio-visual installations.

PSA’s mission is to empower its owners to become the most successful systems integrators in the markets they serve. PSA brings this mission to life by partnering with industry-leading product and solution providers, delivering unparalleled education and training programs and by offering a variety of distinctive services that can enhance any company’s operations. Learn more at www.psasecurity.com.

************************************************************************************************************************************

Media Contact:

Candice Aragon

Vice President of Marketing & Events

Office: 303-450-3467

caragon@psasecurity.com

************************************************************************************************************************************

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions.

Our flagship “In The Boardroom” program, since 1999, has featured marketing programs from leading global brands such as: AMAG Technology, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC.

************************************************************************************************************************************

What's YOUR solution?

We invite you to please join us "In The Boardroom" on www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com for:

- increased brand awareness

- greater exposure in trade media and mainstream media (such as on Fox News and NBC News)

(please visit our Press Room here for examples: http://securitysolutionswatch.com/PressRoom/index.html)

- highly effective lead generation in your target markets.

************************************************************************************************************************************

Please contact Ali Eng on our publishing team for a quick tour to see exactly how your messaging will be published on our highly ranked Google site and featured "In The Boardroom".

Email: ALE@SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aliengpublishingteamleader/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SecStockWatch

************************************************************************************************************************************

All the benefits of our "In The Boardroom" platform and value proposition are summarized here:

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/SecuritySolutionsWatch_2021_Value_Proposition.pdf

************************************************************************************************************************************

For more information About Us : http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/About_Us.html

************************************************************************************************************************************

All content which appears on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com and in this Press Release is subject to our disclaimer: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com/Main/Terms_of_Use.html

************************************************************************************************************************************

Watch the video ……. About PSA TEC 2021 – May 3-6 – LIVE & ON-DEMAND