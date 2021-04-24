Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (23 April 2021)

Malawi has registered eight new COVID-19 cases, 12 new recoveries and one new death. All new cases are locally transmitted: five from Blantyre and three from Lilongwe Districts. One new death was registered from Blantyre. To the families that have lost their loved during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Malawi has recorded 33,997 cases including 1,146 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.37%). Of these cases, 2,138 are imported infections and 31,859 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,876 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.8%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 841. There was two new admissions in the treatment units while two cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 11 active cases are hospitalised: five each in Blantyre and Lilongwe, and one in Mzimba North Districts. On testing, 472 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 231 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 1.7% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.6%. Cumulatively, 229,438 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 270,940 doses have been administered in the country with 3,647 being administered in 24 hours.

In addition to the other preventive measures, COVID-19 vaccine is being administered in the country to reduce the risk of severe disease and deaths from COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is one of the steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 particularly people at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 i.e. the elderly and those with underlying conditions such as Hypertension (BP) and diabetes (Sugar disease). I would like to appeal to those aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities to seriously consider getting vaccinated as it has been observed that COVID-19 affects the elderly and people with pre-existing chronic condition more adversely. The vaccine will help protect these categories of people from COVID-19 or from becoming severely ill if acquired. Currently the vaccination exercise is targeting those that are aged 18 years and above.

Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed while other preventive measures such as masks, hand washing with soap and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. When these are combined, they offer the best protection. Currently, we are using the AstraZeneca vaccine and a person to get fully protected is supposed to receive two doses at an interval of 12 weeks from the first dose.Those that have received the first dose are encouraged to check on the vaccination card on the next date to receive the second dose. Please take note that the vaccination exercise is still in progress in all Government and CHAM facilities and let me appeal to those that are aged 18 years and above to utilize this opportunity to get vaccinated. The public is further informed that we still have adequate stocks of vaccine in the country.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE