Notice of Funding Availability - RiverSmart Rooftops Rebate Program

DOEE is seeking eligible entities that can to submit an application that to promote the voluntary installation of green roofs for the purpose of reducing stormwater runoff and offset the cost of installations in the form of a rebate. Only properties within the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) of the District will be eligible to participate.

Beginning April 23, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2115-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is May 24, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected]

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].