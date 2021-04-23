Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FSIS Recall 014-2021 - Ineligible Import

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  

                                                                     
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Meredith Carothers (202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-014-2021
 

SUPER WORLD TRADING INC. RECALLS INELIGIBLE READY-TO-EAT SILURIFORMES PRODUCTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA

 
WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 – Super World Trading Inc., a Brooklyn, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 26,270 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) imported Siluriformes products. The products were imported from the People’s Republic of China, a country ineligible to export processed Siluriformes products to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.



The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date:

      

  • 4.23 oz. (120g) plastic tray and cover packages containing “Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips”.
 

Refer to the label link here for additional product information. The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations nationwide.

                                 

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. China is eligible to import raw Siluriformes products into the United States, but not processed or RTE Siluriformes products.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that consumers may still be in possession of the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ling Cho, Admin Asst., Super World Trading Inc., at (718) 381-5659 or email superworldtrading@yahoo.com.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 
         
          

USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
(202) 720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov

