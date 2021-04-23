FSIS Recall 014-2021 - Ineligible Import

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 – Super World Trading Inc., a Brooklyn, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 26,270 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) imported Siluriformes products. The products were imported from the People’s Republic of China, a country ineligible to export processed Siluriformes products to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date:







4.23 oz. (120g) plastic tray and cover packages containing “Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips”.



Refer to the label link here for additional product information. The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. China is eligible to import raw Siluriformes products into the United States, but not processed or RTE Siluriformes products.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that consumers may still be in possession of the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ling Cho, Admin Asst., Super World Trading Inc., at (718) 381-5659 or email superworldtrading@yahoo.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



