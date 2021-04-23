Sundance Energy Successfully Deleverages Balance Sheet, Emerges from Chapter 11 Process Focused on Core Development Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Emerges from Chapter 11 Process Having Eliminated Over $250 Million of Funded Debt Obligations



Company Now a Private Entity Under New Ownership and Guided by a New Board of Directors

DENVER, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Inc. and its affiliates (“Sundance” or the “Company”), an onshore independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of large, repeatable resource plays in North America, today announced that it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and implemented its prepackaged plan of reorganization (the “Prepackaged Plan”), which was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on April 19, 2021. Sundance has emerged from Chapter 11 protection in a strengthened financial position having eliminated over $250 million of funded debt obligations. Unsecured trade creditors will be paid in full in accordance with the Prepackaged Plan.

“Today, I’m proud to say that we’ve emerged from our financial restructuring process having strengthened our financial structure by significantly deleveraging our balance sheet and positioning our business for sustained future success. With this stronger financial foundation, along with the support of our new ownership and Board of Directors, we look forward to an exciting new chapter for Sundance Energy,” said Eric McCrady, Sundance’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that Sundance and our entire team is well equipped to focus on our core competencies while navigating volatility in the market price of crude oil and natural gas.”

In accordance with the Prepackaged Plan, Sundance has emerged as a privately-held company and all prior existing equity interests have been cancelled. The Company has emerged with a new Board of Directors that will consist of four members including:

Owen Hill, Ares Management, Managing Director, Credit Group;

David Lazarus, Morgan Stanley, Managing Director, Fixed Income;

Damon Putman, Angelo Gordon, Managing Director, Energy Group; and

Dan Vogel, Apollo Global Management, Managing Director, Corporate Credit, Energy & Infrastructure Vertical Lead.

At emergence, the Company’s recapitalized balance sheet includes (i) $137.5 million of committed indebtedness comprising a senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility and a senior secured second out term loan and (ii) new common equity interests issued in exchange for certain funded debt claims, subject to dilution by new common equity interests granted under a new management incentive plan.

Additional information and court filings on the transaction consummated in connection with the Company’s emergence from the Chapter 11 process are available at https://cases.primeclerk.com/sundanceenergy.

Sundance was represented in this matter by Latham & Watkins LLP, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC, and FTI Consulting Inc.

About Sundance Energy Inc.



Sundance Energy Inc. is an independent energy exploration and production company located in Denver, Colorado. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net.

