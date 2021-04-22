Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,845 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court changes the publication rules without amending the rules

The Supreme Court yesterday modified two parts of rule 8.1115 that govern the citability of Court of Appeal opinions in cases in which the Supreme Court grants review.  The changes alter practices the court put in place five years ago when it amended the rules to provide that the grant of review would no longer automatically depublish the Court of Appeal opinion in the case.

You just read:

Supreme Court changes the publication rules without amending the rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.