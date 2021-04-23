Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Wilson announces two men guilty and sentenced for violent sexual assault

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – April 23, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Christopher Cooper was convicted today after a trial held in Lexington County for his role in a violent rape and robbery in West Columbia. He was sentenced to life in prison. He was convicted of Burglary–1st degree, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Criminal Sexual Conduct–1st Degree, Criminal Conspiracy, and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime.

Co-defendant Craig Cooper pleaded guilty to Burglary–2nd degree violent, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Criminal Sexual Conduct–1st Degree, Criminal Conspiracy, and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime. Craig Cooper was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On July 28, 2017, Christopher and Craig Cooper violently broke into a home in West Columbia armed with a firearm, robbing and brutally raping the victim inside.

The trial was held in front of Judge D. Craig Brown and prosecuted by Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Heather S. Weiss and Assistant Attorney General Megan Raymer. This case was investigated by Detective Chris Morris of the West Columbia Police Department.

 

