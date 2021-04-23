Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,845 in the last 365 days.

CGTN America: Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTN America releases the story on “Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned”. Louisiana plans to restore its fragile marshes with an ambitious program that could become a model for the rest of the “coastal world.” The $50 billion project would divert a significant portion of the Mississippi River so sediment-rich water is once again funneled into wetlands that would otherwise disappear.

Environmental journalist Bob Marshall says, “This is really the epicenter of what the rest of the coastal world is going to be going through from now on.”

Click here for more about all “Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned” and to view the story.
https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-23/Sean-Callebs-lessons-learned-climate-change-in-Louisiana--ZGelaLQgqA/index.html

Contact: Dan Williams
distribution@cgtnamerica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31dd5458-42ce-4b74-80b0-cfd1e51d486f


Disappearing Marshes

Louisiana is launching an ambitious project to restore its coastal marshes by diverting part of the Mississippi River so silt and sand can once again flow into the estuary.

You just read:

CGTN America: Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.