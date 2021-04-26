Neighborhood Sun Announces Launch Of New Web Site to Promote its Sun Engine Advanced Community Solar Platform

Sun Engine Platform Offers Solar Developers and Asset Owners Un-Precedented Flexibility and Control in the Customer Acquisition and Management Process

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun, a Maryland based Benefit Corporation unveiled a new web site today to promote its Sun Engine™ advanced community solar software platform. The Sun Engine ™ is available for community solar developers or asset owners in any market who want to more efficiently onboard and manage customers, with maximum flexibility to meet any specific needs.

“I’m proud of the work that our whole team at Neighborhood Sun, including our amazing customers, partners, project owners and investors, who have all helped to take community solar to a new level with an advanced platform that builds upon the earlier releases and adds new flexibility and transparency for solar asset owners,” said John Wilson, the CTO.

The new web site, SunEngine.IO, offers a description of the capabilities of the platform, background on the team, and the philosophy behind the design. Businesses or organizations interested in utilizing the platform will be able to request a custom demo.

“After three years of experience in the market, we still had not found a platform that did everything we wanted it to do, or provided us the ability to change it as needed,” said Gary Skulnik, CEO. “The primary directive to the team was to build a platform that will be able to grow with the community solar market, to make changes quickly as new challenges arise.”

The new Sun Engine ™ platform is attracting interest from solar asset owners across the country, providing Neighborhood Sun with a massive new pipeline of projects that will accelerate its growth and positive impact. The new web site will help bring in even more attention.

“I’m excited to have this new tool at my disposal to help me reach new prospective customers for our platform,” said Armando Gaetaniello, Director of Strategy. “I know we’ve got the best software platform in the market so it’s just a matter of getting it in front of more decision-makers.”

Neighborhood Sun is a Maryland B Corporation committed to bringing the promise of solar to everyone, not just the select few. The company is a national leader in expanding solar access to underserved communities to address energy equity. Through its SunEngine™ advanced software platform, it offers a flexible, secure, and fully transparent platform for solar developers or asset owners, plus a simplified enrollment experience for customers. For more information go to www.sunengine.io or www.neighborhoodsun.solar