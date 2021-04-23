Latinx Voices: Climate Change Up Close Event Explores Immediate Environmental Action
Duke University Hispanic & Latino Alumni Association presents "Latinx Voices: Climate Change Up Close," Zoom Event on Thursday, April 29, 2021, 7PM - 8PM ETDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate change is a severe health threat for people from all walks of life, but it is a significant concern for communities already vulnerable due to social inequities.
Historically, systems of oppression such as colonialism, systemic racism, capitalism, sexism climate issues have presented negative effects on the health of our most affected communities.
These issues might not seem evident at first.
Exposure to air pollutants released by greenhouse gases and geographic proximity to polluting facilities, for example, are ways in which disadvantaged communities are made especially vulnerable to climate change.
The reality is that the most impoverished communities are often the most at-risk victims to the public health and socioeconomic impacts of climate change.
And these are not new problems.
The climate crisis offers a moment for all members of society to realize how interconnected we are and how that is the key to fighting the health challenges of a warming Earth.
According to a 2018 Latino Decisions poll, members of our Hispanic/Latinx communities are more likely to report that they have personally experienced the effects of climate change where they live.
To promote climate and environmental justice focusing on a diversity of voices who seek to achieve an equitable, sustainable, and fair future for all, Duke University Hispanic & Latino Alumni Association is proud to present "Latinx Voices: Climate Change Up Close," an exclusive virtual Zoom event on Thursday, April 29, 2021, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Time.
Latinx Voices: Climate Change Up Close includes a presentation with moderated Q&A. Join us in listening to unique Latinx voices oriented to the defense of the environment. Experts will illustrate shared knowledge from the field during the program, including motivations for addressing climate change and how this challenging issue is more than a problem for science; it's also personal.
Duke University Hispanic/Latino Alumni Association (DUHLAA) explores a myriad of ways climate change impacts our daily lives and provides strategies for how we can combat it together.
Panelists include:
• Dr. Luana Lima, Associate Director for Educational Programs within the Duke Energy Initiative and Visiting Professor of Environmental Sciences & Policy
• Cristina Martinez '16, Park Ranger
• Rafaela Moura M.I.D.P.'12, Author/Senior Advisor for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
• Ricardo Duque M.B.A.'06, DUHLAA Co-Chair (moderator)
Register today via https://rsvp.duke.edu/events/latinx-voices-climate-change-up-close/speakers-7bef8048c88645bda24312b7c6e51930.aspx
Upon registration, login will be provided through a confirmation email.
During Thursday's Earth Day 2021 celebration, a flurry of world leaders announced plans to cut carbon emissions by 2030 at a virtual summit led by U.S. President Joseph Biden.
"This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis," he said.
While climate change is a universal issue, the most affected communities often suffer displacement by food shortages, droughts, floods, forest fires, or human rights abuses. As new generations call for immediate and radical change and world leaders accept the era of fossil fuels is being over, solutions require urgent actions and protections for the defenseless.
Latinx Voices: Climate Change Up Close explores immediate environmental actions that increase ambition, leading us towards a greener, cleaner, healthier, equitable, and more prosperous world.
