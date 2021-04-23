RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Enviva Northampton Permit to be held May 24

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Monday, May 24 on the draft Title V permit for Enviva Northampton, LLC. The facility is required to obtain a Title V permit under the terms of its current operating permit.

The draft Title V permit does not include any significant operational changes at the wood pellet facility and the potential to emit remains the same as under the current permit.

The public is invited to attend the hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed action. DAQ will also accept comments on the draft permit through May 26.

Event title: Public Hearing for Enviva Northampton

Date and Time: May 24, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Event Password: NCDAQ

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 185 065 0325

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on May 24. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3syeXKZ or call (919) 618-0968.

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. Alternatively, to comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

Copies of all data and the application submitted by Enviva Pellets Northampton, LLC are available for public inspection on the DAQ website at https://deq.nc.gov/enviva-tv or in person by appointment only at:

Raleigh Regional Office

3800 Barrett Drive, Suite 101

Raleigh, NC 27609

919-791-8240

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line ["EnvivaNor.14B"] You may also leave a voicemail comment at 919-707-8714. Comments will be accepted until May 26, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The draft permit, draft permit review, and other documents can be found here