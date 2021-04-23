Associa Arizona Hosts Liability and Insurance Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Tucson, AZ, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona recently hosted a liability and insurance coverage webinar for client board members.

The virtual board training was the second session of the board education series that Associa Arizona is hosting to connect and educate board members in an effective way. In total, the series will consist of nine online seminars featuring the most qualified and respected industry experts who will share their knowledge and equip participants with the tools needed to lead their communities with confidence.

More than 50 board members attended the recent seminar and learned how to manage risk in their associations. Participants also took part in a question-and-answer segment focused on the often-asked question, “Are we liable for that?”

“Associa Arizona knows that an educated board is a successful board,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Arizona president. “Our team is committed to offering training opportunities that present our board members with the information they need to lead their communities with ease. We are excited to continue this series, free of charge, and give our clients a chance to learn and gain a better understanding of relevant industry topics.”

For questions about the webinars in this training series, including event information, contact Claire Dickson at Claire.Dickson@associa.us.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com