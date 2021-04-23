Awards Presented for Outstanding Water Protection Efforts

The N.C. Source Water Collaborative, a statewide drinking water protection group, has announced the winners of an annual awards program recognizing individuals and organizations that protect sources of public drinking water.

Source water protection awards were presented in the following categories:

Leadership Award:

Rebecca Turner in recognition of her efforts with Hertford County Rural Water Wellhead Protection Activities

Surface Water Implementation Award:

City of Durham, Department of Water Management; Triangle Land Conservancy; Eno River Association for land conservation projects completed under the City of Durham’s Water Supply Watershed Protection Program

Surface Water Planning Award:

New River Conservancy in partnership with Jennings Environmental, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Middle Fork Greenway, Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development, and the Town of Blowing Rock for the Middle Fork New River Section 1B Restoration Project

The awards were announced during the Water Resources Research Institute’s annual conference, held virtually last month. Any individual, group, organization, or agency that engages in activities to protect drinking water at its source is eligible for an award.

The Department of Environmental Quality provides leadership for the N.C. Source Water Collaborative, which is a partnership of volunteers from non-profit organizations, universities, state, local and federal agencies, professional associations, and regional councils of government. The group develops and supports strategies that preserve the lakes, streams, rivers, and aquifers used for drinking water, as well as the land that protects and recharges these sources of water.

To learn more about the Source Water Collaborative, visit http://ncswc.org/.