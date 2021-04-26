Vincit Partners with International Biathlon Union to Build New Digital Ecosystem

Vincit and the International Biathlon Union have joined forces to build a new digital ecosystem.

IRVINE, CA, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit and the International Biathlon Union (IBU) have joined forces to build a new digital ecosystem, providing more thrill and entertainment for biathlon fans of all ages around the globe.

Vincit and the IBU have signed an agreement to develop the IBU’s future digital ecosystem. The main goal for the partnership is to promote the sport and grow its fan base and fan engagement through digital innovation and superior user experience.

“I’m really stoked to start our collaboration with the international governing body of this great winter sport,” says Vincit Plc CEO Mikko Kuitunen. “This agreement is an important milestone on Vincit’s journey to become a globally relevant digital transformation expert. It also paves the way for us to open up discussions with other international sport governing bodies. We’re waxed up and ready to hit the targets together with IBU!”

The partnership will deliver a brand new biathlonworld.com website and iOS and Android applications that will allow fans to follow competitions in real-time, as well as provide a second-screen experience with user-friendly statistics and insights into competitions, personalized user experience, and top-notch content with images and video.

The launch will take place in November 2021 before the 2021-2022 BMW IBU World Cup Season Opening in Kontiolahti, Finland.

“We are excited about the partnership with Vincit and the opportunity it presents to deliver an enhanced and personalized digital experience for our fans,” says IBU President Olle Dahlin. “Vincit will build and customize biathlon’s new digital platforms to meet the specific needs of our sport, which will allow us to supply existing and new fans with the right content for them, at the right time. With this partnership we are taking a huge step to deliver on the objectives laid out in our Strategic Plan ‘Target 26’ to innovate our future and extend our reach.”

Learn more about the new user experience by viewing a short video and highlighted features at www.newbiathlonworld.com. While there, you can also subscribe to receive IBU updates or sign up as a beta tester to gain access to the early releases of the app during development.

About Vincit:

Founded in 2007, Vincit is a leading software development and design agency with offices in the United States, Finland and Switzerland. Nationally recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is a listed company on Nasdaq First North under the ticker symbol “VINCIT.” For more information, please visit Vincit.com.

About The International Biathlon Union:

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as the international governing body for the Olympic sport of biathlon. Headquartered in Anif near Salzburg, the IBU is a non-profit organization registered in Austria that regulates the sport and oversees the competition organization world-wide. In cooperation with its 59 member national federations (NFs), the IBU uses competitions, events, programs and other activities to promote and develop participation in Biathlon throughout the world. www.biathlonworld.com