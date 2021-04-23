ReadersMagnet, Self-Publishing Company, to Offer Lead Magnet Generation \ Workshop at Its First Online Book Festival

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New and veteran authors who would like to generate more book sales in 2021 can take part in a “Lead Magnets for Publishing” workshop to be offered by self-publishing company ReadersMagnet during its first-ever virtual book fair in late April/ early May.

The workshop is one of multiple workshops that will be available during The Festival of Storytellers, an online book fair to be held from April 23-25, 2021, and then again from April 30 to May 2, 2021. During the workshop, attendees will receive advice for growing their email lists using effective lead magnets. In addition, they will learn how to get booked on more than 100 outlets in the media, ranging from podcasts to TV and radio.

The “Lead Magnets for Publishing” workshop will also teach attendees how to locate the ideal readers for their books via various methods. Then, the attendees will learn the process for connecting with these readers, transitioning them to email lists, and converting these readers into buyers to increase their book sales long term.

The overarching goal of The Festival of Storytellers book fair, which will be completely virtual, is to provide aspiring authors and bookworms with the most up-to-date information on today’s literary world. In addition, along with learning how to produce lead magnets, writers will learn how to draw dedicated fans. They will also learn how to make the most of personal branding opportunities to attract sales opportunities.

Tips, news, ideas, and insights will come from 150-plus author exhibitors, including three keynote speakers: Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, Krista Neher, and Kate Delaney—all of whom are self-published authors. These speakers will have the opportunity to interact with festival attendees.

For extra information regarding ReadersMagnet’s April/May Festival of Storytellers, the book fair’s speakers, or the “Lead Magnets for Publishing” workshop, visit https://www.thefestivalofstorytellers.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ReadersMagnet/

