Comic Kids Central Launching A New Product And Podcast Called A Comic Kids Minute
Comic Kids Central Plans On Launching "A Comic Kids Minute" A New Media Product And Podcast That Will Available For License To Media CompaniesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comic Kids Central ( www.comickidscentral.com ) plans to launch "A Comic Kids Minute," a new media product and podcast available for license to media companies. Mithun Sudarshan, the producer and contact for the organization, says that this is a unique product that allows the listener to experience kids' stand-up comedy one minute at a time. "We have some of the best best-talent in the industry," says Sudarshan. He believes that people need to have a good laugh and this is something we will provide to them with this new product. Comic Kids Central comedy troupe is comprised of professional kids from the acting profession who originally had exceptional comedic talent before auditioning and being excepted by the troupe operators.
Comic Kids Central is a kids comedy troupe that is based in New York. The comedy troupe members range from 10 – 17 years old and are located throughout the United States. Sudarshan says that professional kids' stand-up comedy has never been promoted on a professional level in the United States, but he says that's about to change. The Comic Kids Central troupe performs live at its virtual venue called Kids Comedy Jam on Saturdays once a month ( www.kidscomedyjam.com ). Sudarshan says that there are expansion plans for Comic Kids Central to become more of a mainstream provider of comedic products and entertainment for the American market. "A Comic Kids Minute" will be available in by July 2021.
About The Company
Comic Kids Central is a kids comedy troupe that is based in New York. The comedy troupe members range from 10 – 17 years old and are located throughout the United States. The comedy troupe meets regularly on zoom each week to work on new material for upcoming shows.
For more information
Mithun Sudarshan
Comic Kids Central
+1 347-349-8577
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter