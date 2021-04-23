Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (22 April 2021)

New cases: 14 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,989 Active cases: 846 Total recovered: 31,864(12 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 12 (2 new) New discharges from treatment units: 1 Total tests conducted: 228,966 (567 new) Total deaths: 1,145 (3 new) Total vaccinated to date: 267,293 (3,362 new)