For Immediate Release:

9:20AM CT on April 23, 2021

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: 20 Senators Stand Between Nebraskans & Property Tax Relief

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a vote by the Legislature on LB 408, a bill to limit the growth of local government property taxes.

 

“Thank you to the bipartisan group of 29 senators who voted to advance property tax relief last night,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “These 29 senators stood with the people of Nebraska who have been crying out for relief.  A group of 20 senators voted against property tax relief.  They are the roadblock that stands between getting the people of Nebraska the property tax relief they desperately need.  If the Legislature does not address this critical priority in the immediate future, it becomes more and more likely that the people of Nebraska will do away with the property tax system altogether.”

 

20 Senators Defeated Property Tax Relief

Voting no: Blood, J. Cavanaugh, M. Cavanaugh, DeBoer, M. Hansen, Hunt, McKinney, Morfeld

 

Present but not voting: Bostar, Day, Hilkemann, Kolterman, Lathrop, McCollister, Pahls, Pansing-Brooks, Stinner, Williams, Wishart

 

Excused from voting: Walz

 

29 Senators Voted for Property Tax Relief

Aguilar, Albrecht, Arch, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, Clements, Dorn, Erdman, Flood, Friesen, Geist, Gragert, Groene, Halloran, B. Hansen, Hilgers, Hughes, Lindstrom, Linehan, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Sanders, Slama, Vargas, Wayne 

 

###

