Gov. Ricketts Appoints Todd O. Engleman as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

Media Contacts:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

 

Media Release:

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Todd O. Engleman of Omaha as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County). 

 

Engleman, 46, has worked as managing attorney at Nebraska Legal Group in Omaha since August 2016, specializing in family law.  He was the associate general counsel of Waite, McWha, & Heng in North Platte from 2012 to 2015.  From 2001 to 2012, Engleman served in the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office—as deputy county attorney from 2001 to 2007 and as chief county attorney from 2008 to 2012.

 

Engleman holds a Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude), with concentrations in Political Science and History, from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.  He also holds a Juris Doctor (Cum Laude) from the Creighton University School of Law.  He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.

 

Engleman is a lifelong Nebraskan.  He’s a member of both the Nebraska Mediation Association and Nebraska Family Mediation Association.  He served as Chairman of the Lincoln County Leadership Council from 2009 to 2015.  He also served on the Lincoln County Substance Abuse Coalition from 2007 to 2015, on the Lincoln County Drug Forum from 2007 to 2015, and as a Lincoln County Civil Service commissioner from 2013 to 2015.

 

Engleman is being appointed to the Fourth Judicial District alongside Tressa M. Alioth of Bennington.  The two judges fill the vacancies created by the retirements of Judge Gary B. Randall and Judge James T. Gleason.

 

