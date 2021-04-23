Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,738 in the last 365 days.

Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2021.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world.  The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

######

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484
                   (475) 882-4000


You just read:

Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.