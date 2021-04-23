Oxidative Stress Assay Market Worth $ 1676.14 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.51% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

An increase in investments in R&D in the field of Pharmaceutical Industries and Biotechnology, support from the government for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical industries, technological improvements such as High-Content Screening for discovery of drugs and growth in academic research due to increased public funding are some of the primary reasons for the growth of the Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Oxidative Stress Assay Market ” By Frequency Band (Sub-6Ghz & mmWave), By Spectrum (Licensed & Unlicensed), By Application (Mobile robots (AGV), AR/VR, Communication, Video Analytics & Others), By Infrastructure (E-Ran Equipment, Small Cells, Access Equipment & Others), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & Healthcare), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market was valued at USD 810.92 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1676.14 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market Overview

A major driving factor of growth in the Global Oxidative Stress Assay market is the incremental growth in the Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry. According to Bioprocess International, as of April 19, 2021, the worldwide sales of Biopharmaceuticals are approaching USD 300 Million and increasing globally at ~12% per annum.

Similarly, the global pharmaceuticals market is also displaying tremendous growth, reaching a value of nearly USD1217.1 billion as of 2019, having grown at a compound interest since 2015, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021. ROS can be produced due to unhealthy lifestyles and air pollution. These factors, in addition to the rising number of people who prefer intoxication in the form of smoking and alcohol, are increasing the risk of developing oxidative stress, which in turn is resulting in the rapid market growth of Oxidative Stress Assays. Increasing investments in Life Sciences Research are also contributing to the growth of the market.

In 2018, UK Biotech companies alone raised Euro 2.2 billion of private investment. In the first half of 2020, global investments went as high as USD 16.55 billion across 450 deals in biotech and Life Sciences. According to JP Morgan Chase, 3Q 2020 was the largest quarter on record in terms of dollars for venture investments in life sciences. Additionally, oxidative stress is estimated to be a major factor contributing to the severity of COVID-19. The continuing researches studying the relationship between COVID-19 and oxidative stress is also expected to drive the market.

The major players in the market are Abcam, plc (U.K.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Sigma_Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), AMS Biotechnology (U.K.), BioVision, Inc. (U.S.), Merck and Co., Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Biomedical Research (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fischer Scientific (U.S.) among others.

Key Developments in Oxidative Stress Assay Market

On April 15, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that their boards of directors have approved a definitive agreement under which Thermo Fisher will acquire PPD for $47.50 per share for a total cash purchase price of $17.4 billion-plus the assumption of approximately $3.5 billion of net debt. Thermo Fisher has acquired PPD with the motive of expanding into clinical research services.

In 2020, Abcam plc (UK) acquired Expedeon’s (Germany) Proteomics and Immunology business for improving its conjugation capability.

In 2020, Cayman Chemical (U.S.) started building a USD 20 million research and development facility at its headquarters in the U.S.

In 2020, Immunochemistry Technologies announced the addition of two new products to its portfolio. The products are Cell Viability Assays which will make it easier to accurately detect cell viability with easy, bright, and reliable fluorescent indicators. The products are Green Cathespin B Assay and Far Red Pyrotopsis/Caspase-1 Assay.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market On the basis of Test Type, Product Type, Disease Type, End-User and Technology, and Geography.

Oxidative Stress Assay Market by Test Type Antioxidant Capacity Assays Indirect Assays Enzyme Based Assays Reactive Oxygen Species-Based Assays



Oxidative Stress Assay Market by Product Type Consumables Kit Reagents Instruments Services



Oxidative Stress Assay Market by Disease Type Cancer Diabetes Respiratory Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Other Diseases



Oxidative Stress Assay Market by End User Clinical Laboratories Contract Research Organizations Academic Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies Cosmetic Companies



Oxidative Stress Assay Market by Technology Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Flow Cytometry High-Content Screening (HCS) Label-free detection Microscopy Chromatography



Oxidative Stress Assay Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



